Hungry bacteria can produce substances that make us ill: if we could find ways to feed them we could perhaps reduce the use of antibiotics.



Do you ever throw a tantrum when it’s been too long since your last meal? It also happens to bacteria naturally present in our intestines, and we are the ones to pay the consequences. Based on a study published in Nature Microbiologywithin communities of bacteria with the same genetic profile there are some members who behave more docile and others “aggressive” who instead produce the toxins that make us ill. The difference between these two “profiles” is – at least for the species of bacterium analyzed in this work – the presence or absence of nutrients. In other words, whether or not those bacteria ate.

SEPARATE AT HOME. A team of researchers from Harvard and Princeton Universities, in collaboration with Danisco Animal Nutrition (an industrial reality that deals with nutritional solutions to reduce the use of antibiotics from food production systems) has exploited a recently developed technology to separate genetically identical bacterial cells within the same community Clostridium perfringensa bacterium naturally present in the intestines of humans and animals, in soil and water. Some strains of this bacterium can produce a toxin responsible for food poisoning. The C. perfringens for example, it can colonize raw meat left for hours at room temperature and cause symptoms of gastroenteritis in humans or animals.

Feed us and no one will get hurt. When the researchers isolated the behavior of individual bacterial cells, they realized that it was generally those that were not adequately nourished that produced toxins. On the contrary, well-nourished cells generally did not release harmful substances. Hence the idea that, by adequately feeding the bacteria, we can “convince” them to… behave better. The hypothesis turned out to be correct: when the scientists exposed the unruly bacteria to a substance called acetate, an organic molecule very common in living systems, the levels of toxins produced dropped, as did the number of bacteria producing them.

The hunger of bacteria: let’s exploit it! The discovery of the role of the absence of nutrients in the production of toxins opens interesting perspectives on the possibility of treating bacterial infections in animals in an alternative way, for example in chickens which are often infested with C. perfringens. Providing the bacteria with the substances they ask for could perhaps reduce the use of antibiotics in the meat and egg production sector and thus curb the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance. However, it should be understood whether what has been observed applies only to the C. perfringens or even for other common bacteria, and if there are other elements in nature that favor the production of toxins.