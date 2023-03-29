The researchers of theUniversity of Cincinnati have developed a new method of delivering radiotherapy to cancer cells, using engineered bacteria.

The research was published in “Advanced Healthcare Materials“.

The research focuses on providing a cancer treatment called radionuclide therapy. Nalinikanth Kotagiri, PhD, corresponding author of the research, explained that the radioactive material used in the treatment releases beta rays as it decays, destroying everything in its path.

This treatment is typically delivered in a targeted manner, with the cancer-killing radiation binding to the cancer cells through receptors on the cell surface to spare as many surrounding healthy cells as possible. The research team engineered a unique strain of probiotic bacteria that overexpresses a unique transporter that binds and concentrates metals, particularly copper, within the bacteria.

Using animal models of colon and breast cancer, the research team injected the engineered bacteria directly into the tumours. After waiting 48 hours for the bacteria to proliferate, they administered two doses of radionuclide therapy using copper-67, a high-energy copper radionuclide.

The combination therapy with bacteria and radionuclides resulted in almost double survival compared to control models after 30 days.

The research team is also testing the effectiveness of the approach using radionuclides already approved by the Food and Drug Administration in hopes that the technology can be tested in patients more quickly.

Source: University of Cincinnati