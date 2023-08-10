Bacteria designed to detect the DNA of cancer cells

They are like invisible ‘guardians’, able to intercept the enemy efficiently and quickly. A group of US scientists is betting on them, who have engineered bacteria capable of detecting the presence of tumor DNA in a live organism. An innovation tested with positive results in mice that could pave the way for new hi-tech biosensors capable of identifying infections, tumors and other diseases. Researchers from the University of California San Diego and a group of colleagues in Australia described the breakthrough on ‘Science’. Bacteria like these were previously engineered to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic functions, but lacked the ability to identify specific DNA sequences and mutations outside of cells. The new project – dubbed ‘Catch’ – was created to do just that.

The discovery

“When we started 4 years ago, we weren’t even sure it was possible to use bacteria as a sensor for mammalian DNA,” explains the science team leader. Jeff Hasty, professor at the UC San Diego School of Biological Sciences and the Jacobs School of Engineering. “The detection of gastrointestinal tumors and precancerous lesions is an exciting clinical opportunity to apply this invention.” It is known that tumors shed their DNA in the environments around them. Many technologies can analyze DNA purified in the laboratory, but are unable to detect it where it is released. Researchers designed and tested bacteria with this mission, using the Crispr technology of gene editing.

“Many bacteria can absorb DNA from their environment, an ability known as natural competence,” he said Rob Cooper, co-author of the study, from the Synthetic Biology Institute at UC San Diego. Hasty, Cooper and the Australian doctor Dan Worthley collaborated on an application of this idea to colorectal cancer. They began to formulate the possibility of engineering bacteria that are already prevalent in the colon as new biosensors that could be deployed within the gut to detect DNA released by this tumor.

The US-Australian team focused onAcinetobacter baylyi – a candidate with the right qualities – by engineering and testing it as a sensor to identify the DNA of KRAS, a gene that is mutated in many types of cancer, and to discriminate between the mutated and normal versions. “It was incredible when I saw under the microscope the bacteria that had absorbed the DNA from the tumor. The mice with tumors had developed green bacterial colonies that had acquired the ability to grow on antibiotic plates,” said Wright.

The next steps

The researchers are now adapting their bacterial biosensing strategy to new circuits and different types of bacteria to detect and treat cancers and human infections. In the future, reflect Siddharth Mukherjeean associate professor at Columbia University who was not involved in the study, “diseases will be treated and prevented by cells, not pills. A living bacterium that can sense DNA in the gut offers a tremendous opportunity” to deploy “a sentinel to seek and destroy gastrointestinal cancer and many others”.

The new invention requires further development and refinement, the scientists say. The UC San Diego team is continuing to optimize this advanced biosensing strategy. “There is a future where no one will have to die of colorectal cancer,” Worthley hopes. “We hope this work will help bioengineers, scientists, and future physicians in pursuit of this goal.”

