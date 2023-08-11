Bacteria engineered to detect tumor DNA: study reveals new frontier in medical research

Home

Tumors release their DNA into their surroundings, and researchers have exploited this trait to create bacteria that can detect it.

In the United States, a group of scientists has developed engineered bacteria capable of detecting tumor DNA within a living organism. This breakthrough has shown promising results in mice and could pave the way for advanced biosensors to detect infections, tumors and other diseases. The research was conducted by the University of California San Diego and researchers in Australia, and the results have been published in the scientific journal ‘Science’.

The bacteria created, known as ‘invisible guardians’, were engineered to detect specific DNA sequences and mutations outside cells. This new approach, called the ‘Catch’ project, uses Crispr technology for gene editing of bacteria. Previously, the bacteria had been used for diagnostic and therapeutic tasks, but this is the first time they have been used to directly identify tumor DNA.

Tumors release their DNA into their surroundings, and researchers have exploited this trait to create bacteria that can detect it. Using bacteria already present in the colon, the team engineered the bacteria to detect DNA released by gastrointestinal and precancerous tumors. The results were positive: the bacteria absorbed the tumor DNA and demonstrated the ability to grow on antibiotic plates.

The future goal is to further refine this technology and adapt it to detect and treat different types of cancers and infections. Scientists believe this invention could represent a significant step towards the future of medical therapies, with living bacteria acting as ‘sentinels’ to detect and destroy diseases such as gastrointestinal cancer. Although further development is needed, this research opens interesting perspectives for the field of biomedicine.

