Listeria risk, what’s going on

At least once in your life you have surely heard of listeria. This is an infection that is caused by the bacterium known as Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacterium in question is generally present in the earth and in water and it is not difficult for it to contaminate food. The infection can pass from the dishes to animals until it reaches man too.

Here are what the symptoms which can cause. These are usually fever, nausea, diarrhea and muscle aches, all symptoms that make it very similar to the flu and therefore not easy to distinguish and understand immediately.

Fortunately, there is a way to prevent the infection from listeria. These are usually hygienic rules, which make sure to avoid contamination present in food.

Among the advice you should definitely listen to is the cooking complete with dishes. It is also necessary that all food be cleaned completely before being cooked.

And then again, the raw meat it should never come into contact with cooked foods such as vegetables. It is also not recommended to ingest cheeses and other similar products if they have not been pasteurized.

In addition to food, it is also necessary to wash hands and always use clean tools. But what is the food product that was recently withdrawn for listeria risk? Here we reveal it below.

Food product withdrawn due to listeria risk

Not everyone is aware of it, but recently it has been withdrawn a food product from our supermarkets. It is a dish that has always been part of our diet and that now will no longer be served on the table.

It is a product of the Søder Gården brand, have you already heard of it? In particular, it is known by the name of Cod Fishcakes: these are cod fish balls, marketed with a weight of 340 grams.

The expiry date of the lot that has been promptly withdrawn is that of December 6, 2022. Its identification mark is the DK 4047 EF.

The address where it is produced is Jeka Fish A / S, based in Havnen 70, 7620 Lemvig, Denmark. All this information can certainly be useful if you often consume products of this type and are unable to recognize the lot. contaminated.

Here is the withdrawal formpublished by the Italian Ministry of Health, for more details:

The Ministry invites anyone who has purchased this product to return it to supermarkets, where the reimbursement total purchase cost and the goods will be secured to avoid contamination.

