Bacteria in cosmetics: heat shortens shelf life

Store cosmetic products in a dry, light-protected place

Wiesbaden, July 6, 2023. Not only food spoils faster in summer heat and high humidity. The information center of R+V Versicherung warns that bacteria and mold can also multiply in cosmetics. Possible consequences are allergies and skin irritations.

The best place for cosmetic products is a light-protected, dry place: for example a cupboard or a drawer. Window sills or open shelves are less suitable. “Here, the creams, gels and powders can spoil before the expiry date has expired – be it due to sunlight or high humidity, for example when showering,” says Friederike Kaiser, consultant doctor at R+V health insurance. “The influence of light can chemically change ingredients, and high temperatures and moist heat also fuel the formation of bacteria.”

Opened cosmetics are susceptible to germs

Health risks arise: Cosmetic products such as creams, make-up or lotions have a high water content. As a result, opened products are particularly susceptible to germs and mold. This can result in allergic reactions and skin irritation. Signs of contamination are a rancid smell, discolored contents or a changed consistency.

However, keeping the products in the fridge is not a good idea unless the manufacturer specifically recommends it. “Otherwise, the low temperature can lead to the separation of water and fat, for example in creams,” explains Friederike Kaiser. In this case, the product should definitely be discarded. Instead, the cosmetics should be sealed as airtight as possible and stored away from heat, sunlight and moisture.

More tips from the R+V Info Center:

– Opened sun creams from the previous summer were mostly exposed to the heat. This can reduce the sun protection. Therefore, it is safer to use fresh sunscreen.

– When applying cosmetics, the following applies: wash your hands thoroughly beforehand and ideally use a spatula. This prevents germs and bacteria from getting into the product.

– Brushes and sponges should be cleaned regularly, powder brushes, for example, monthly.

