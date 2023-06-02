Bacteria in the kitchen, where to look and what to do to eliminate them

The kitchen is the home environment most subject to the accumulation of bacteria, but where are they hiding and how to eliminate germs and bacteria?

With regard to the accumulation of germs and bacteria, the kitchen is inevitably the place at home at greatest risk. Not surprisingly, according to what was declared by theEuropean Food Safety AuthorityAbout a third of foodborne infections strike in the kitchen. How come? Because it is precisely in this place of the house that we commit different things contamination errors.

In most cases, however, the bacteria that affect us are altogether harmless to our health and have no serious consequences. At the very least, every now and then minor disturbances may occur, such as stomach ache, bloating, reflux, acidity, nausea, diarrhea, minimal problems that resolve within a few hours. However, there are cases where you risk more.

How to eliminate germs and bacteria from the kitchen: mistakes not to be made

Some contaminations can be more risky and involve more serious harm to health of the whole family. It is important, especially in an environment such as the kitchen, full of food, avoid contamination and follow some specific precautions. First of all, to avoid the spread of bacteria, the cleaning of the entire house must be thorough.

The keyword is right cleaningsecondly, we must pay attention to contamination between foods different, so food preservation is another key thing. Never keep different foods in the same container: for example, meat and fish must never come into contact with fruit and vegetables. For avoid cross contaminationtherefore, it is good to have special containers.

Raw foods must always be separated and protected. Among other things, the containers, containers and utensils used must also be cleaned periodically, they must also be washed when switching from one food to another. And then there’s the question of thawingOften done incorrectly. Meat and fish are the foods that most carry a risk of spreading bacteria. These must be thawed in the refrigerator, never at room temperature. Once defrosted, they must be cooked immediately.

Some tricks to avoid contamination in the kitchen

Chicken meat it should never be washedbecause it is a vehicle of spread of Campylobacter, the bacterium present in the gastrointestinal tract of the animal. If you wash it under running water, the bacteria spread all over the sink and hob. To eliminate it, cooking is the only solution. Furthermore, the cooking must be of at least 70 degrees and for two or three minutes, a temperature above 70 degrees can eliminate the bacteria in the food.

And the eggs? The egg shell is often contaminated from germs and bacteria, which can lead to the risk of Salmonella. It’s important store eggs in the refrigerator in the appropriate packaging, or in the space provided at the top of the door. They must never be eaten raw, therefore you must also pay attention to the type of cooked eggs you prefer, to remove any doubts it is better to make an omelette, or scrambled.



Never use the same tools for different foods, therefore knives, cutting boards and forksFurthermore, you must wash your hands thoroughly at each step. Before consuming it, you need to wash the vegetables and fruit well. Finally, the last trick is to remember to change the sponge often to clean dishes and cutlery.

