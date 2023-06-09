Bacteria in tuna: the dangerous product that you shouldn’t buy

Another notice from the Ministry of Health for the withdrawal of a tuna-based product due to Listeria contamination.

There are many products that for reasons, more or less serious, can be withdrawn or recalled from the market. Every year, health inspectors carry out thousands of checks to protect citizens’ health and prevent serious risks.

The reasons behind these measures are the most diverse such as, for example, thenon-compliant labelling, that is when an ingredient is not correctly indicated on the package. Another frequent reason is the presence of foreign bodies inside the packagesrecently a well-known yogurt brand had to recall a batch of products triggering a search for a piece of metal in one of their jars.

Manufacturers are required to obtain a whole series of authorizations that certify the compliance with sanitary standards and worker safety. But the checks are random or on report and it can happen that the violations cause food contamination.

These are very serious cases because pose a high risk to consumer health and, for this reason, they must be reported promptly. The products reported must not be consumed at all and must be returned to the point of sale where it was purchased.

Recall of tuna sauce due to Listeria risk

The latest recall published by the Ministry of Health concerns the “Tuna Sauce with Radicchio” of the brand Cucina Nostrana srl ​​Unipersonaleproduced in the factory in Via Sergio Toniolo n 3, identified with the number CE IT 2340.

The product, whose batch it belongs to 23214 23215is presented for sale in packs of about 250 grams. The reasons for the appeal read: “Presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes”. The advice is not to consume the product and return it to where it was purchased.

Listeria risk in food products

The Listeria is a genus made up of 6 bacteria which are normally found in the environment and can contaminate food. It’s about Gram-positive bacteria that directly attack the immune system. The consumption of contaminated foods can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea accompanied by fever, chills, body aches. Since the symptoms are the same, they are often confused for a normal flu.

If symptoms occur, seek immediate medical attention. Listeria can be very dangerous, particularly for people over 60, the frail and for pregnant women, as it seriously damages the health of the fetus.

