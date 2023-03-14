Home Health Bacteria transform immune cells to fight against cancer. « Medicine in the Library
Bacteria transform immune cells to fight against cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on March 14, 2023

According to a new study of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research Australian, the introduction of bacteria into a tumor’s microenvironment creates a state of acute inflammation that triggers the primary response cells of the immune system to attack rather than protect a tumor.

At the first signs of bacterial infection, the first cells on the scene are white blood cells called neutrophils, which play an important role in defending against infection.

While they typically protect against disease, they are known to promote tumor growth. High levels of these in the blood are typically associated with worse cancer outcomes, in part because they produce molecules that protect the tumor by suppressing other elements of the immune system.

Cancer cells (green) being attacked by neutrophils (red) in the collagen structure (blue) of a tumour’s microenvironment. Credit: Jacqueline Bailey / Dr Chtanova’s Innate Tumour Immunology Lab at Garvan

The team of scientists found that injecting inactivated samples of the microbe Staphylococcus aureus into the tumor microenvironment – ​​the area surrounding the tumor – reverses the protective function of neutrophils.

In our study we have sought to develop novel immunotherapies using different modes of action that could complement and enhance existing immunotherapies“, says Dr Chtanova.

We show how acute inflammation can be exploited to achieve ongoing antitumor function in immune cells. We also show how microbial therapy can be successfully combined with an existing type of therapy, known as checkpoint inhibitor therapy, to amplify anticancer capabilities” – says Dr. Chtanova.
Our next step is to extend these findings to develop a pathway to treat cancers that have metastasized to different locations”.

Read the full text of the article:
Neutrophil conversion to a tumor-killing phenotype underpins effective microbial therapy
Yam AO, Bailey J, Lin F, et al.
Cancer Res. 2023: CAN-21-4025. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-4025

Source: Garvan Institute of Medical Research

