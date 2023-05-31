Bacterial endotoxin as a cause of Parkinson’s disease: the intestinal hypothesis of the disease strengthens

In addition to gut-dwelling bacteria, bacterial infections, such as periodontitis (gum disease), increase inflammatory LPS in the blood and brain and increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease (PAR). In the gut, endotoxins are relatively benign; however, when translocated into the bloodstream, they promote the aggregation of α-synuclein (α-syn) in order to then trigger systemic and cerebral inflammation that exacerbates neuronal loss. Intriguingly, since PAR is a biologically heterogeneous neurodegenerative disease, elevated serum LPS endotoxins might be particularly relevant to disease pathogenesis only in a subset of Parkinson’s patients. Consequently, even early gastrointestinal symptoms in PAR are not universal, with only about 30% of patients with new-onset PAR reporting constipation.

For a long time, researchers hypothesized that lipopolysaccharide (LPS) endotoxins released from the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, such as Bacteroides fragilis ed Escherichia coli residing in the intestine especially in the colon, contribute to the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease. Given its lipid nature, LPS can cross cellular and functional membranes to translocate into the bloodstream from the intestine. Obviously, if the intestinal mucosa is chronically inflamed and there is impaired permeability (leaky gut), the aforementioned translocation is facilitated. Intestinal wall impairment can result in the translocation of the gut microbiota together with their metabolites into the circulatory system, which can affect the overall homeostatic mechanism. The released metabolites can associate with protein substrates affecting different biological pathways.

Diet also affects circulating levels of LPS, particularly high-fat meals that trigger metabolic endotoxemia. However, the main cause of increased LPS levels in the blood is increased intestinal permeability. Lipopolysaccharide has been implicated to play a definite role in progressive neurodegeneration. The molecular interaction of lipid metabolites can have a direct neuromodulatory effect on homeostatic protein components that can be transported to the CNS via the vagus nerve. α-Synuclein is one such partner protein, whose molecular interactions modulate its overall propensity to aggregate. LPS has been shown to influence protein aggregation kinetics in an alternative inflammatory pathway of PAR pathogenesis. Several other lipid contents of bacterial membranes could also be responsible for the initiation of α-syn amyloidogenesis.

In a recent paper published in the journal Movement Disorders, the researchers examined this hypothesis, outlining the evidence supporting this theory and its limitations to test whether LPS endotoxins actually contribute substantially to the pathogenesis of PAR. In this study, approximately 25% of PAR patients had higher endotoxin levels than controls; however, 70% of patients with PAR had normal serum endotoxin levels. However, their sample set included only 41 PAR patients and controls (small sample set). Therefore, it would be interesting to monitor the serum LPS levels of PAR patients for days, months and years and ascertain whether they increase transiently or permanently with respect to PAR progression. Next, the authors assayed LPS in human blood samples.

In this study, they used the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) assay and found an approximately 60% higher mean LPS level in the serum of PD patients. This assay quantifies the biological activity of LPS-containing samples in endotoxin units (EU) to induce Limulus horseshoe crab blood clotting. Varying with the LPS source, one EU is roughly equivalent to 100pg LPS. However, because blood concentrations of LPS are so low, most commercial tests fail to detect LPS. Also, the half-life of LPS in blood is short. Therefore, researchers have emphasized the use of plasma for LPS quantification in patients using collection tubes with low concentrations of heparin. Furthermore, the researchers highlighted that accidental exposure and injection of LPS in healthy humans could induce several non-motor symptoms observed among PAR patients.

The pathophysiological basis of Parkinson’s is multifactorial, raising the possibility that LPS-induced disease symptoms are not unique. Experiments in mice showed that peripheral endotoxin increases blood-brain barrier (BBB) ​​permeability and α-synuclein uptake in the brain of mice. This observation helped the researchers arrive at a double-whammy hypothesis for PAR: Increased levels of LPS endotoxin combined with aggregatable α-synuclein drive disease-related neuronal loss. Second, the authors noted that microglia, the brain macrophages that mediate innate immunity and inflammation, become activated in the substantia nigra of PAR patients. Even in healthy human volunteers, intravenous injection of LPS induced robust activation of microglia in most brain areas in a very short time.

During hypoxic conditions (and in the presence of interferon-gamma), LPS induced nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) in local glia to kill neurons. Furthermore, scientists identified the genetic basis of how LPS endotoxin activated the α-synuclein-expressing SNCA gene that triggered the neuropathology. The endotoxin hypothesis, therefore, could be relevant for both the idiopathic and genetic forms of PAR. To conclude, if the endotoxin hypothesis is valid, the researchers highlighted the need to evaluate many therapeutic strategies targeting PAR in clinical trials. First, therapies should manipulate the intestinal bacterial profile to reduce endotoxin-producing species and try to reduce intestinal permeability. Techniques such as fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could help achieve these goals.

To protect animals from Gram-negative sepsis, they should be vaccinated only with detoxified LPS to induce anti-LPS antibodies. Drugs that reduce LPS TLR4 receptor (Toll-4 receptor) expression and activity, such as candesartan, could be a study worthy intervention. Similarly, blockade of the complement 3 receptor and P2Y6 nucleotide receptor could hamper the response of microglia to LPS. More importantly, studies testing multiple variants of the endotoxin hypothesis require patient selection based on their baseline endotoxin levels. Furthermore, these studies should quantify endotoxin and its biomarkers in both large patient and prodromal cohorts before the disease manifests itself. However, LPS endotoxin-related mechanisms seem highly relevant in a subset of PD patients and can definitely be useful for personalized intervention strategies.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

