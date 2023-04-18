Bacterial infections are alarming: 1 out of 10 becomes infected in hospitals. Ricciardi: “Antibiotic resistance: it’s time to act”

Hospital infections emergency: 1 in 10 becomes infected in a hospital. Not a “forest inhabited by wild animals” nor “a large railway station at night”. The “most dangerous” place, say the specialists, today is represented by hospitals, where as many as 1 hospitalized patient out of 10 is affected by hospital infections in many lethal cases because caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Antibiotic resistance, alarm bacterial infections in hospitals

Precisely antibiotic resistance (AMR), warns the president of the newborn National Observatory on Antimicrobial Resistance (ONsAR), Walter Ricciardi, by 2050 it could become even more lethal than cancer, claiming more than 10 million lives each year. Therefore, “we must act immediately”.

The current numbers already photograph a full alarm situation: in 2019 alone there were about 1.27 million deaths from AMR globally, of which 11mila in Italia. And according to forecasts in 2050 in our country these deaths could reach 450 thousand a year, with an economic impact for the National Health Service equal to 13 billion euros.

The most alarming data of all concerns those with multiple pathologies: 200 deaths every 24 hours

One thing above all: “Today about 200 people die every 24 hours in Italy who, having other pathologies, are also affected by a hospital sepsis-infection which is resistant to antibiotics. It’s like a plane crashes every day. In short – affirms Ricciardi – it is time to act concretely». In reality, some progress has been made, and in 2017 Italy has a National plan for combating antimicrobial resistance (Pncar), today renewed.

However, Ricciardi notes, “no substantial improvement has been recorded and many measures remain unimplemented”. Hence the idea of ​​giving life to the ONsAR Observatory, which will have the objective of monitoring the phenomenon in all Regions and giving impetus to active contrast policies and communication activities, to disseminate the message that excessive use or not correct use of antibiotics is the basis of selection and natural spread of super bacteria resistant to them and that for this reason they represent a threat to human life.

Consumption of antibiotics

ONsAR will also have a portal with updated and public data and the virtuous initiatives implemented in this sector by local healthcare companies will be highlighted, explained the secretary general of the Observatory Jean Pierre El Kozeh. In terms of the consumption of antibiotics, some positive signs are beginning to appear, adds the director of the ONsAR Study Center Alessandro Solipaca: «It actually dropped by 14% from 2013 to 2019, however in 2021 Italy is still above the EU average for consumption of daily doseswith 16 doses per 1000 inhabitants against 15 in Europe, often with inappropriate use ».

Unfortunately, Ricciardi analyzes, the trend is still worsening: “What is missing are structured and systematic measures, and also a targeted organization of hospitals”. The control of the AMR, according to the expert, should in fact become a «performance indicator for the hospitals themselves, as happens in many European countries. But here the phenomenon is often not considered. Yet simple measures would suffice, starting from constant washing of hands by sanitary workers, but the lack of a control system does not encourage such behaviors».

For this reason, in 2017 Italy was also “beaten” by the European Center for Disease Control: “European experts – notes Ricciardi – underlined how in Italy the phenomenon was accepted as “an inevitable state of affairs” with a lack of accountability at every level. It was a humiliation.”

In short, the «Plans are not enough, we need to put them into practice», is Ricciardi’s warning. Without forgetting the role of industry: «Companies invest less and less in the production of antibiotics, aiming at more profitable sectors. The result – he concludes – is that in the last 30 years almost no new antibiotics have been made available on the market».