Bacterial meningitis, from fever to stiff neck: the symptoms to recognize it

Bacterial meningitis, from fever to stiff neck: the symptoms to recognize it

Acute bacterial meningitis is inflammation that affects the brain. Specifically, it inflames the layers of tissue lining the brain and spinal cord (meninges) and the fluid-filled space between the meninges (subarachnoid space). It is a particularly dangerous disease due to its rapid development and for this reason it is a medical emergency and must be treated as quickly as possible.

Bacterial meningitis symptoms

Per meningitis diagnosis, doctors perform a to the point back (lumbar puncture) as soon as possible. In general, however, this pathology presents some characteristic symptoms such as fever and headache. For adults and big children it can be developed “neck stiffness” or the inability to lower the chin towards the chest. Newborns, on the other hand, may not have this rigidity but develop symptoms of general malaise and high or low body temperature, have poor appetite or are irritable or drowsy.

Bacterial meningitis, vaccines and therapy

Antibiotics are usually effective when given promptly, and dexamethasone (a corticosteroid) is often prescribed to reduce brain swelling. Vaccines can prevent some types of bacterial meningitis.

