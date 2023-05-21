Bacterial meningitis: why it shouldn’t be taken lightly and how to prevent it

Some pathologies should not be taken lightly: find out how to avoid developing bacterial meningitis.

Health comes first and working to preserve it should be a priority for all of us.

Unfortunately, there are some diseases and conditions that are much more serious than others and that can leave an impactful mark on our livesor even put it at risk. It is the case of bacterial meningitis. Let’s find out together what it is and why such a problem should never be underestimated.

Bacterial meningitis: the risks you may incur

Bacterial meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the brain and the spinal cord, called meninges. And it is caused by various bacteria. Including streptococcus pneumoniae, meningococcus, influenza haemophilus type b and others. Symptoms of meningitis can occur suddenly and include: severe headache, high fever, neck stiffness and pain when bending the head to the chest, nausea, vomiting, photosensitivity, confusion, drowsiness and sometimes even seizures. In the children irritability is more common. These symptoms can appear within hours or days following infection.

Meningitis will treated immediately because it can get worse quickly and cause permanent consequences. Not only, therefore, brain damage, but also hearing loss and neurological deficits. The initial treatment consists in the administration of specific antibiotics, such as cefotaxime or ceftriaxone, intravenously in the hospital, resolving in about 90% of cases. In some situations, however, mechanical ventilation and other life support may also be required.

Obviously there are several supplements that can be followed to avoid incurring the risk of being infected with bacterial meningitis, and they are very simple preventions to follow in your daily life. Among these measures we find:

The vaccination : Vaccines are available against the most common bacterial strains and should be given to children, adolescents and adults at risk

: Vaccines are available against the most common bacterial strains and should be given to children, adolescents and adults at risk L’ hand hygiene : always washing your hands thoroughly, both when you return home and when you are away for a long time, can help reduce the risk of transmitting bacteria

: always washing your hands thoroughly, both when you return home and when you are away for a long time, can help reduce the risk of transmitting bacteria Avoid contact with the respiratory secretions of infected persons

with the respiratory secretions of infected persons Don’t share food cutlery, glasses or other objects of possible contamination

cutlery, glasses or other objects of possible contamination Use disposable handkerchiefs

So the safest ways to avoid catching this infection are those related to basic hygiene: in any case, if you should experience some of the symptoms, albeit reported, the advice is obviously to contact your doctor immediately and investigate further.