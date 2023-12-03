Bacterial vaginosis, those embarrassing discomforts that are rarely talked about

Perhaps because burning, redness, mucous discharge, and strong intimate odor can be embarrassing – and therefore for many women it is better to leave them in the secret of doctors’ surgeries – but little is said about bacterial vaginosis. Yet, we are talking about a condition that affects so many women of childbearing age, 20-30% worldwide (but also 50-60% if we consider those at risk, according to some estimates), that the topic deserves to be also addressed outside the gynecological confessional.

Share this: Facebook

X

