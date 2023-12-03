Home » Bacterial vaginosis, those embarrassing discomforts that are rarely talked about
Bacterial vaginosis, those embarrassing discomforts that are rarely talked about

Bacterial vaginosis, those embarrassing discomforts that are rarely talked about

Perhaps because burning, redness, mucous discharge, and strong intimate odor can be embarrassing – and therefore for many women it is better to leave them in the secret of doctors’ surgeries – but little is said about bacterial vaginosis. Yet, we are talking about a condition that affects so many women of childbearing age, 20-30% worldwide (but also 50-60% if we consider those at risk, according to some estimates), that the topic deserves to be also addressed outside the gynecological confessional.

