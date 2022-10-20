Here is the product always present on our tables that has been withdrawn due to the possible contamination of a bacterium.

Recently, a much loved product by Italians was withdrawn from the market because it is potentially dangerous due to the possible presence of Escherichia Coli . This was communicated by the Ministry of Health, which issued a withdrawal card, which explains everything.

Food withdrawal due to contamination, this is what the product is

Recently, the Ministry of Health he was forced to withdraw a food product due to microbiological risk.

This is the fontina DOP from the Italian Pascoli brand, sold by the Eurospin supermarket. The press release concerns lot number C252105286 expiring on November 11, 2022. The reason?

“Bacterium contamination”

The bacterium in question is none other than theEscherichia Coliwhich may be present in the package weighing 250 grams.

But what is Escherichia Coli and what are its possible consequences on the human body? Here they are below.

What is Escherichia Coli and what it causes

Escherichia coli, contrary to popular belief, is not the name of a disease or food poisoning. It is actually a bacterial strain which lives within the digestive tract, mainly the intestines.

It is a rod-shaped bacterium that is a member of the Enterobacteriaceae family and can thrive in harsh environments with or without oxygen. They are usually found in theintestine of animals and humans.

This bacterium is usually harmless and is actually beneficial as it can help you digest food and extract nutrients from it. The problem is that there are some strains of the E. coli bacterium that can cause it side effects extreme and can make people sick and experience symptoms such as diarrhea and malaise.

Hundreds of E. coli strains have been found, causing symptoms ranging from mild, self-limiting gastroenteritis to kidney failure and septic shock. The virulence of E. coli allows it to evade the host’s defenses and acquire resistance to commonly used antibiotics.

Microscopic strains of bacteria such as E. coli can bring even the largest and healthiest people to their knees. It makes us sick by producing a toxin known as Enter. The Shiga toxin could in extreme cases affect the lining of the intestine.

If any of these symptoms occur, regardless of what you think may be the cause, you should always speak to a doctor and see a doctor.

Given the characteristics of the bacterium potentially contained by Fontina, anyone who bought it is therefore invited to return it to Eurospin, even without a receipt, to request its reimbursement immediate.

