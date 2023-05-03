Bad breath: where does it come from and what helps? | > – Guide

Status: 04/28/2023 1:10 p.m About every fourth person has bad breath (halitosis). But since most people prefer to keep their distance instead of pointing out the bad breath to the other person, those affected often remain clueless for a long time.

Our nose gets used to constantly present odor molecules. As a rule, halitosis does not begin suddenly, but increases slowly. The nose therefore has plenty of time to get used to the smell and to hide it. Most of the recommended self-tests, such as licking the back of the hand and then sniffing the area where the saliva has been applied, do not work.

Check bad breath: In a self-test and with a measuring device

If you want to test yourself whether you have bad breath, you can do the plastic bag test: breathe in through your nose and exhale evenly through your mouth into a bag. Seal the bag and open it after 15 minutes and sniff it. Anyone who notices a foul smell has bad breath.

It is more reliable to ask someone you trust for an honest opinion, or to go to the dentist for a bad breath consultation. This is where an artificial nose is used, the so-called halimeter. The device works like a small vacuum cleaner, collecting and counting the sulfur molecules in the air you breathe.

Where does bad breath come from?

Halitosis can be a symptom of periodontitis, i.e. inflammation of the periodontium. In the worst case, this can lead to the loss of teeth. Tooth decay and inflammation of the gums, abscesses and fungal infections or inflammation of the tonsils, throat or paranasal sinuses can also be noticeable through bad breath. In most cases, however, the cause is much more harmless and can be found quickly.

Contrary to what many people assume, the bad smell usually does not come from the throat or stomach, but 90 percent directly from the mouth. Anaerobic bacteria are responsible. These don’t need oxygen to survive, and they settle down where they won’t be bothered by the toothbrush: in the spaces between the teeth, on the dentures and on the tongue. After eating, the bacteria break down the sugar residues in the food and thereby excrete foul-smelling sulfur compounds.

If your breath smells like nail polish remover, fasting or not eating carbohydrates can be responsible. Because if our body does not get any sugar, it burns fat instead – and forms so-called ketone bodies in the liver, which leave the body with the exhaled air.

What helps against bad breath?

The first remedy for halitosis is plenty of fluids: rinsing your mouth with normal water after eating removes leftover food and bacteria from the oral cavity. And just as important: the oral mucosa remains well moistened. This makes it difficult for bacteria to establish themselves. But not only water, but also our saliva washes away bacteria. And our salivary glands produce 0.5 to 1.5 liters of this per day. Bad breath is therefore particularly common in people who have a dry mouth. Incidentally, this can also be due to excessive coffee consumption, since caffeine inhibits saliva production. Medications can also lead to dry mouth and bad breath. This applies, for example, to antihistamines and medicines for depression, high blood pressure, incontinence, Parkinson’s disease or chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Don’t forget the spaces between your teeth when brushing!

However, the be-all and end-all when it comes to bad breath is proper dental hygiene: a so-called solo brush can be used to clean tooth surfaces that the large brush head cannot reach. In order not to give bacteria breeding grounds in the spaces between your teeth, you should not only brush your teeth thoroughly in the morning and in the evening, but also clean the spaces between your teeth at least once a day with suitable interdental brushes. They are available in different sizes to enable thorough cleaning of every interdental space.

Mouthwash: A double-edged sword

Anti-bacterial mouthwash should not be used uncritically. Mouthwashes from the drugstore only mask the odor for a short time, but do not fight it permanently. Rinses from the pharmacy with the active ingredient chlorhexidine, on the other hand, kill the bacteria. However, they not only kill the bacteria responsible for bad breath, but also the beneficial bacteria that are important for warding off diseases and for a healthy oral flora. In addition, chlorhexidine can discolor teeth, promote tartar and affect the sense of taste. Incidentally, most bacteria are found on the tongue and can also be removed mechanically with a toothbrush or a special tongue scraper.

While chewing gum or sucking on a candy increases salivation and can mask other odors, they only work until the drop is sucked or the gum is chewed. 30 minutes later the bad breath is back. However, there are foods that can displace anaerobic bacteria, at least for a short time, because they contain so-called probiotics. These bacteria are found in fermented foods such as sauerkraut or kimchi, but also in plain yoghurt. A Chinese study has shown that probiotics can reduce noticeable bad breath for at least four weeks.

