In the case of acute injuries such as bruises, joint injuries, strains or, for example, ligament and In the event of muscle fiber tears, the tried-and-tested LUCKY rule should be applied, because the first few minutes after an accident are particularly crucial in order to keep the consequences for those affected as low as possible. However, the method is not recommended for broken bones.

The bad luck rule is an easy-to-remember basic rule for sports injuries and consists of the following measures:

P = Pause

= Pause E = Eis

= Eis C = Compression

= Compression H = Elevate

P = Pause

Immediately stop exercising. The injured area should be immobilized and not moved unnecessarily to limit internal bleeding and swelling and to prevent the injury from worsening and delaying healing.

E = Ice

Then cool the injured area with ice for about 20 to 30 minutes (do not use ice spray). If there is no ice nearby, cold running water or cold compresses can also be used. By constricting the blood vessels, the ice reduces bleeding and swelling – no more blood can escape and the affected part of the body does not swell any further. However, it is important never to put the ice directly on the skin to avoid local frostbite.

C = Compression

The next step is to apply a pressure bandage with moderate (not too much) tension. By compressing the tissue, further bleeding is reduced. The compression should be used together with the cooling if possible and also serves to immobilize in a position that is as painless as possible. An elastic bandage or self-adhesive bandage should always be wrapped towards the heart.

Caution: If you experience throbbing, throbbing pain, the bandage may be wrapped too tightly. In this case, take it off and re-wrap it (slightly looser) after about ten minutes. Tape bandages should be avoided for the first twelve to 24 hours.

H = elevation

The injured area of ​​the body should be positioned higher than the heart so that blood can flow from the injured area to the heart. This will reduce the swelling and associated pain. In the further course of treatment, it is advisable to regularly elevate the injured body part.

PEACE rule instead of PECH rule

In recent years, however, the PECH rule has come under criticism. The main discussion is whether ice could even be harmful to soft tissue injuries. Anti-inflammatory painkillers (NSAIDs) could also have a negative effect.

The PEACE rule for immediate help is often recommended as an alternative:

Protection: The load on the joint should be reduced for the first three days, but complete immobilization should not last too long.

The load on the joint should be reduced for the first three days, but complete immobilization should not last too long. Elevation: The injured joint should be positioned above heart level.

The injured joint should be positioned above heart level. Avoid anti-inflammatories: Anti-inflammatory drugs and ice can interfere with the natural healing process and should therefore be avoided.

Anti-inflammatory drugs and ice can interfere with the natural healing process and should therefore be avoided. Compression (Kompression): Compressing the joint can help reduce swelling.

Compressing the joint can help reduce swelling. Education (Edukation): This means providing information about the advantages of active therapy and the correct way to deal with stress.

The following applies in any case: In the event of severe pain or major injuries, you should always seek medical advice.

Updated: 02/21/2023



Author: revised: Silke Hamann