Bad Segeberg: Karl May games and bats | > – Guide – Travel

The biggest attraction in Bad Segeberg are the Karl May games, which take place in the Kalkberg station in summer. The cave in the mountain is an important roost for bats.

Bad Segeberg and the Karl-May-Spiele – for many visitors to the health resort they are inseparable. The open-air performances are among the most popular summer spectacles in the north and have made the city between Hamburg and Kiel well-known throughout Germany. Hundreds of thousands of visitors come every year to see Winnetou and Old Shatterhand up close and personal as they battle evil.

Winnetou has been riding at the Kalkberg since 1952

Every year the performances in the Kalkberg Stadium attract many thousands of visitors.

The idea of ​​bringing Karl May’s adventure stories to life in the Kalkberg Stadium came about in the early 1950s. The first performance celebrated its premiere on August 16, 1952 under the name “Winnetou Festival”. Numerous Bad Segebergers worked as extras and took care of the equipment and costumes. It was so successful that it continued the following year.

Over time, the performances became more elaborate and sophisticated – with music, action scenes and fire magic. An acclaimed and unforgettable star at the end of the 1980s was Pierre Brice, whose portrayal of Winnetou set new audience records for the Karl May plays.

Nazis had the Kalkberg Stadium built

The stadium was created from a huge pit caused by the quarrying of gypsum on the Kalkberg until 1931. The Reich Labor Service expanded the pit from 1934 and Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels inaugurated the stadium in October 1937 in front of 10,000 NSDAP members. His desire to use the stadium as a ceremonial ground for mass political gatherings never materialized. It remained unused between 1938 and 1945.

Today it is one of the most beautiful open-air theaters in Germany with 7,500 seats. In addition to the Karl May Games, numerous other events take place there, such as classical concerts and shows.

Cave provides lodging for tens of thousands of bats

The fascinating animals only fly at dusk.

From the 91 meter high Kalkberg, Bad Segeberg’s landmark, you have a wonderful panoramic view of the surrounding area. In the mountain are the fascinating rock formations of the Kalkberg caves. They are the largest natural winter quarters in northern and central Europe for more than 30,000 bats. In spring and summer, the animals can be observed on guided tours at dusk.

The shy animals can be admired all year round in the Noctalis Bat Center. In the adventure exhibition at the foot of the Kalkberg everything revolves around bats, around 100 of the animals live on the top floor.

From the “Siegburg” to the brine and medicinal baths

Bad Segeberg got its name from the “Siegburg”, which Emperor Lothar III. had it built on the Kalkberg as early as 1134. With this and the construction of the St. Marienkirche – the oldest Romanesque church in the north – the foundation stone was laid for the district town, which today has around 18,000 inhabitants. In 1924 the place was named “Bad”.

Crucial to this was the discovery of large amounts of saturated brine in the mid-19th century. The merchant Heinrich Wickel, born Segeberger, developed plans for their use, built a spa on the Great Segeberger See in 1884 and thus created the conditions for the town to develop into a brine and mud bath. Today there is a large clinic complex in the immediate vicinity of the lake, which houses one of the largest heart centers in northern Germany.

City tour with the “Future History” app

If you want to get to know the city and its history better, you can take an interesting digital city tour with the “Future History” app. It leads over around four kilometers to 14 selected stations and provides information about their past with texts, old photos, videos and audios.

Excursions around the Segeberger See

With swimming areas, a promenade and a hiking trail, Lake Segeberg is a popular destination.

The Great Segeberger See is an attractive destination, especially in summer with its bathing spots, also for many sailors, rowers and fishermen. Walkers appreciate the hiking trail along the shore. Not far away is the Ihlsee; the leisure pool with its own beach is also a popular meeting place during the season.

The Segeberger Forest, the second largest forest area in Schleswig-Holstein, is ideal for hiking, cycling and horseback riding. The cross-country ski trails, which are groomed when the snow conditions allow, are an attraction in winter. Anyone interested in animals and nature should visit the wildlife park Eekholt. It is open all year round and shows animals such as badgers, otters, wolves and birds of prey in their natural habitat.

Another worthwhile excursion destination for families is the Trappenkamp adventure forest. In addition to a game and petting zoo, it offers various nature experience stations and an exhibition on the subject of forest.

Map: Sights in Bad Segeberg

