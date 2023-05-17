Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, 8 dead. A victim was dragged by the flood for 20 km – breaking latest news

The balance of bad weather in Emilia Romagna continues to worsen: eight dead and “some missing”. Four thousand displaced people. Widespread flooding in 24 municipalities. All rivers in the region flooded. In 50 thousand without electricity.

THE VICTIMS – Three people died in Forlì, one swept away by a landslide in Cesena and two spouses died in Ronta di Cesena. While the husband was found in the house where they lived and where they had a farm, the woman was found on the beach of Zadina in Cesenatico, dragged by the fury of the Savio for over twenty kilometres. It is feared that the budget could increase. The president Stefano Bonaccini, in addition to speaking of a toll of eight dead, also reported on some missing persons.

13:42 – “Our thoughts go to the 8 victims and some missing. All the condolences of the Region go to them and their families”, said the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini. Bonaccini added that there are “many evacuees”, including 3,000 in Bologna, 5,000 in Faenza and 5,000 in the Ravenna area, but the number is destined to grow.

13:43 – The wife of the 70-year-old man who died during the night in Ronta di Cesena, an area affected by the flooding of the Savio river, is the woman’s body found in the morning on the beach of Zadina, on the north coast of Cesenatico.

13:27 – F1 has formalized the decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna GP, scheduled at Imola over the weekend, following the floods that hit the region.

12:33 – “There are 50,000 users left without electricity: 270 Enel units are working to restore the service which remains linked to weather conditions, because no action is taken in the cabins if there is water, as unfortunately continues to be the case. instead 100,000 mobile users without service and 10,000 fixed users. In Emilia Romagna, regional rail traffic is completely blocked, while traffic on national routes and high-speed lines continue to operate”. Thus the Minister of Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci.

11:34 – “The government is there, alongside the affected populations and local institutions”: thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, from Alaska, where she made a direct stopover at the G7 in Japan, spoke by videoconference to one point of the Operations Committee of the Civil Protection, and gave the immediate availability to convene a Council of Ministers to approve, if necessary, further emergency measures.

10:26 – Following the rupture of the Idice and the great pressure to which it was subjected, the Motta bridge in the Bologna area gave way.

08:12 – Autostrade, through Isoradio, has appealed not to pass on the A14 in the Romagna section. The motorway remains open for emergency vehicles but the request is not to transit except in emergencies; in Faenza the water entered the lanes of the motorway.

7:57 – “The road system is complex: it is advisable to avoid some arterial roads and movements from the south are not recommended. There is an interruption of regional railway services and the entire Adriatic section is diverted to the Tyrrhenian Sea; the invitation is to adopt measures of maximum caution, the emergency is by no means over, the rescue operations can be complex and put the rescuers at risk”. So the deputy head of the Civil Protection Department Titti Postiglione.

Another 12 hours of heavy rainfall, then the truce: the grip of bad weather that has severely hit the Upper Adriatic, Romagna in primis, and the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, will only ease in a few hours, after more rains.

7:49 – “The affected area is enormous: we are facing both floods and landslides. In some cases we have had difficulty moving people who did not want to leave their homes”. So Titti Postiglione, deputy head of the Civil Protection Department.

07:42 – At least 4 people are missing in the province of Forlì-Cesena, around 600 firefighters are involved. One person is said to be missing in Cesena and three in Forlì.

07:27 – In Bologna the “road system is compromised in many areas of the metropolitan city. We invite the population to make only truly urgent journeys”.

07:22 – A man in his 70s died in Ronta di Cesena. His wife is missing. It is a couple of agricultural entrepreneurs.

01:00 – The man who was missing in Forlì was found lifeless. He probably drowned in the ground floor of a house in the countryside. His wife was rescued by rescuers.

00:49 – It is a night of fear and relief in Faenza (Ravenna), one of the cities most affected by the flood after the flooding of the Lamone. In the city, people climbed onto the roofs.

05:56 – During the night the rivers continued to overflow their banks and the water invades various areas of Romagna. Flooding also in Castel Bolognese, with the Senio in the village.