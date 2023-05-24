Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, CDM approves emergency decree | Meloni: “2 billion allocated”











“Expected layoffs in derogation for all employees up to 90 days”. In the dl 20 million for teaching continuity and tax payments suspended until 31 August. National mourning on May 24th













Il Cdm approved the decree law onbad weather emergencywith ad hoc measures for the flood that hit theEmilia Romagna not Marche. He first Giorgia Meloni: “It is a law decree with the first urgent interventions, there are many measures. Overall, this first provision provides for one budget of more than two billion euros for the affected areas. The decree provides for the Suspension of terms relating to tax payments and contributions up to August 31st“. Proclaimed the National mourning for May 24, 2023. At the emergency meeting with Bonaccini and the mayors of the flooded localities, the Prime Minister hoped that “we will continue to work together also in the reconstruction phase”. Mattarella: “We need a great commitment of solidarity from all over Italy”. The minister Santanchè: “The Region is not covered in mud, we will carry out a campaign to attract tourists”. A body found in Lugo in the Ravenna area: the toll rises to 15 victims.

“On the subject of utilities – specified Meloni – the suspension by Arera was approved. As far as mortgages are concerned, there is no need for a rule. The memorandum of understanding with Abi on the suspension of disaster loans”.

“It wasn’t easy to find two billion in a few days” “In the current situation in which Italy is, finding two billion euros in a few days is not an easy thing – continued the premier -. The entire government must be acknowledged for having dedicated itself to the emergency with the utmost concentration, availability and possible operation”.

Measures Among other things, 580 million are foreseen for the emergency redundancy fund up to 90 days, 298 million for a one-off indemnity of up to 3 thousand euros for the self-employed who have had to suspend their activity, the strengthening of the guarantee fund for companies, 300 million non-repayable grants granted by Simest to exporting companies, 400 million for loans at subsidized rates for companies, 100 million for the National Solidarity Fund, 75 for innovation in agriculture and 8 million for the restoration of health facilities.

Stop cup Tax and social security obligations are then suspended until August, there are 20 million to guarantee educational continuity in schools, a 3.5 million fund for universities, and for students the exemption from paying university fees and contributions.

Resources covered by increased museum tickets Public administration employees who cannot work will be regularly paid and recovery tests are foreseen for competitions. Part of the resources will be covered by the one euro increase in museum tickets between June 15 and September 15, as well as with extraordinary Lotto and Superenalotto drawings and the sale of confiscated goods.

Due to bad weather, 110% superbonus for villas until 31 December Three more months to benefit from the 110% superbonus for villas. The decree law passed by the Council of Ministers, as stated in the Palazzo Chigi press release, in fact provides for “the deferment to 31 December 2023 of the deadline for completing the interventions carried out on real estate units located in the territories concerned, for the purposes of the 110% bonus “.

State of emergency extended to other Municipalities in Emilia-Romagna There are “two measures approved by the Council of Ministers” after the floods that hit central Italy. In addition to the law decree, the premier added, there is “a civil protection ordinance which extends the state of emergency to all the municipalities affected by the second wave of the flood and which were not foreseen in the first, with the reserve of extending the state of emergency, once the investigation is completed, also to the municipalities that have been affected in the Marche and Tuscany which, however, need another route”.

Bonaccini document and the productive world, immediately commissioner The governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, accompanied by the trade unions and the productive world of Emilia Romagna, during the meeting with the premier Giorgia Meloni presents a document that is based on some key points such as the request for a Commissioner for reconstruction, the Pact for Work and the Climate. All points considered fundamental by the territory as a forum for discussion on the decisions to be taken.

Bonaccini: “Emilia-Romagna already has a model for reconstruction” Bonaccini, at the end of the CDM, therefore wanted to thank “the premier for coming to our wounded land. We have brought the business system, professionals and trade unions. It is a way of working that we have already experienced and which has been very useful for dealing with the emergency and reconstruction. Some have lost everything and some have lost almost everything. The damage to the roads alone is one billion”.

“We also need a decree for reconstruction” According to the president of Emilia-Romagna, “a decree will then be needed for reconstruction. For the earthquake with 12 billion euros in damages we have rebuilt almost everything. We need simplification rules for an adequate intervention capacity for reconstruction to be carried out well, in full compliance with the law but also quickly, to restart a region first in terms of per capita exports. There are billions of euros in damages: there are 300 active landslides, entire forests have come down, there is the issue of rivers and there it’s the theme of roads and infrastructure”.

Meloni: “Constant discussion also on reconstruction” Regarding the reconstruction, Meloni said, in the final speech at the emergency meeting with Bonaccini and the mayors of the flooded areas: “I trust that the comparison will remain constant also in the second phase, that of reconstruction, we will continue to do this work together” .

Mattarella: “Great solidarity from all over Italy” There is a need for “a memory of the victims and a thought for many of our fellow citizens in difficulty – said the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella -. There are thousands who have had to leave their homes, who have seen them devastated by the water Many have suffered the devastation of their businesses. There is great suffering that requires a great commitment of solidarity on the part of all of Italy and which is manifesting itself in these days. A commitment of support and strong help for our fellow citizens “.

“Von der Leyen Thursday in Emilia-Romagna” “President von der Leyen will come on Thursday” to the flooded countries, Bonaccini then announced on social media after the meeting with Meloni.

EU: ready to give further support to Emilia-Romagna “The EU stands in full solidarity with Italy after the recent deadly floods. We are ready to provide further assistance to the Italian people in this difficult moment”. The European Commission communicates it via Twitter, publishing an overview of the affected areas in Emilia-Romagna. After the activation of the EU civil protection mechanism, now two high capacity water pumping teams from Slovakia and Slovenia are at work in Ravenna. Further help was offered by Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Poland and Romania.

Macron announces men and means to help “Forty soldiers of security and emergency vehicles for the flooded areas arrive in Italy”. This was announced in a tweet by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, adding that men and means “arrive to strengthen relief efforts after the floods. Solidarity at work”, concludes Macron.



Formalized the appointment of De Gennaro as commander of the Gdf The Council of Ministers also formalized the appointment of Andrea De Gennaro as commander of the financial police, on the basis of the political agreement already reached and announced after the last meeting on 11 May.

Santanchè: “Emilia-Romagna is not in the mud, let the tourists come” Minister Daniela Santanchè also spoke on the Emilia-Romagna tragedy: “Thank God the coasts suffered a little less than the interior, but we still wanted to do something. I didn’t like what some foreign newspapers wrote that the Emilia Romagna is covered in mud: we cannot add one tragedy to another and therefore we will campaign to bring tourists to this region”.

Found a body in Lugo A body was found in the countryside of Belricetto di Lugo, in the Ravenna area. It is believed that it may be a 68-year-old from Fusignano whose disappearance was reported on 17 May.

This brings the number of victims of the flood to 15. Witnesses had reported seeing the 68-year-old get out of a van and then be dragged by the waters, which rose up to touch the roof of the vehicle.

