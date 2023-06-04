Home » Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, landslides and floods in the Reggio area
Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, landslides and floods in the Reggio area

by admin
Ansa

Bad weather continues to hit Emilia-Romagna. The Reggio Apennines, in particular the Municipality of Baiso, are one of the areas most affected by the violent storms on Sunday afternoon. There are floods and roads closed due to landslides and the water has also reached some houses, especially in the hamlet of San Cassiano, but there are no evacuees. Police and firefighters attended the scene. All schools in Baiso will be closed on Monday. Landslides, mudslides and floods have also occurred in the Modena area, in particular in the hamlet of Saltino in Prignano sulla Secchia.

