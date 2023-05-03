Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, over 250 evacuees in the Ravenna area – breaking latest news

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna. Rail traffic suspended in some areas: between Faenza and Forlì (Bologna-Rimini line), Russi and Lugo (Bologna-Ravenna line), Russi and Granarolo (Faenza-Ravenna line) and between Lavezzola and Mezzano (Ferrara-Ravenna line). The suspension, explain the Fs, was made necessary for the raising of the guard level of the Montone, Lamone, Senio and Santerno rivers due to heavy and prolonged rains. Rfi technicians on site in contact with the Prefecture and Civil Protection. Traveling trains were stopped at stations. Rescheduling in progress.

Last night it did not stop raining in the region and the warning for flooded rivers continues, especially in the provinces of Ravenna and Bologna. The flooded area due to the breaking of the Sillaro embankment in Conselice (Ravenna) increased and during the night in Bagnacavallo the flooding of the Lamone in the Boncellino area was reported. Schools closed in some municipalities as a precaution, such as Faenza, Castel Bolognese, Selva and San Martino di Molinella, an area where the Quaderna overflowed.

More than 250 people were evacuated in the Ravenna area due to bad weather. About a hundred in the Faenza area, due to the flooding of water due to the confluence of the Marzeno with the Lamone. During the night the evacuation operations of another 60 residents in Conselice were completed, after the breaking of the Sillaro which took place yesterday afternoon. A hundred people were also evicted in Biancanigo di Castel Bolognese. The Prefecture, with the municipal operational centers, is monitoring the situation. The principals formed by firefighters and civil protection volunteers remain active. The army is also on the field.

A council the reception was organized at the Palazzetto dello Sport: “I remember that anyone can go to the Palazzetto dello sport and it is good that they bring a blanket with them”, warns the mayor Paola Pula. In the Ravenna area, the two most critical situations are those of Lamone and Montone in the hamlets of San Pancrazio and Ragone, San Marco, Santerno, Ammonite, Mezzano, Glorie and Torri.

Bridges also closed in the Modena area, while the Futa state road, in the Apennines, was closed in Loiano due to a landslide. He also closed several provincials in the Bolognese area. Also due to a landslide that caused the main pipe to break, the gas supply was interrupted throughout Predappio Alta. (Forlì-Cesena).

The flood of the Senio has reached the center of Castel Bolognese, a municipality in the province of Ravenna. “I have ordered the closure of the schools by order. Furthermore, the Via Emilia has been closed for a few minutes in various points as the water is very high in various sections. Maximum attention”, warns the mayor. The river has broken a bank in the Biancanigo area.