Bad weather in Farra di Soligo. The roof of the stable of the Stella equestrian center flies off: «Completely uncovered» Video

0
or
by Pio Dal CinFARRA DI SOLIGO (TREVISO) – The roof of a stable at the Stella di Farra di Soligo equestrian center has flown off. Luckily there were no injuries or…
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it
1 Year for €9.99 €69.99
Subscribe with Google
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 All thematic newsletters Insights and live updates Exclusive live streams
See also Bari, the health director of the ASL Danny Sivo resigns: "I'm going back to occupational medicine"