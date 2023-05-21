Bad weather in Piedmont, the latest news. The Po crosses its banks at the Murazzi but the critical phase is over

After a night of continuous rain the level of the water basins of Piedmont is still grown up. Rivers and above all streams remain under special surveillance while the municipal operational centers of the Civil Protection, coordinated by the operations room of the Piedmont Region, control the territory. There flood of the Po expected for this evening in Turin Murazzi has arrived and the river has overflowed. But the situation is under control.

For the Municipal Operations Center of Turin, the critical phase has passed. The rainfall has now ceased throughout the municipal area but the City’s Civil Protection and Municipal Police Force continue to control the level of rivers, bridges and the areas closest to watercourses, especially on the Po where rain is expected full around midnight.

During the night the water level should progressively begin to decrease. New rainfall is not expected, it is specified, therefore further measures on the life of the city will not be appropriate

The flood in this stretch of the Po will remain at moderate criticality levels for the next few hours. In the remaining stretch of the river valley in the next 48 hours there should be no critical issues.

Orange alert The orange alert remains but the affected area is restricted: in the latest bulletin of Arpa (Regional Agency for Environmental Protection) it is limited, for the next 36 hours, to the Po valleys (in the Cuneo area), Chisone and Pellice (in the Turin area ) and the Cuneo plain. «The night between Saturday and Sunday is over without critical issues and requests for support – say the president Alberto Cirio and the councilor Marco Gabusi, in constant contact with the Operations Room of the Civil Protection of the Piedmont Region -. It continues to rain throughout the western Alps, even if not with great intensity». See also If the child snores, check the blood pressure (also)

Surveillance on the Po. Murazzi closed Meanwhile the Po continues its flood increase and has the guard level in Villafranca and Carignano has just been passed. In the afternoon the transit of the full height is expected on the Po river and in the evening on the Murazzi. In Turin, no critical issues have been reported so far, the interventions of the firefighters have been limited to infiltrations from the roofs due to gutter failures and for the removal of some unsafe trees. «We continue to pay close attention and monitor the weather conditions, especially the level of the rivers that cross our territory. The Murazzi remain closedand I signed an ordinance that prohibits the passage in the pedestrian and cycle sections near the banks of streams and rivers. In the evening, according to forecasts, a moderate flood of the Po is expected: to citizens we recommend the utmost cautionespecially in areas closest to water courses. He writes it on Facebook the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo.

Operations Centers Ninety municipal operational centers (Coc) are open in the area: 50 in the province of Cuneo, 38 in the province of Turin, plus Casale Monferrato, in the province of Alessandria and Rocca d’Arazzo, in the Asti area. They are at work in the area 1170 volunteers, of which 780 of the Regional Coordination and 390 of the AIB Corps, which mainly deal with the monitoring of the territory. Strong or very heavy rainfall is expected in the foothills of Torinese and Cuneese until today’s afternoon. See also How BeReal and Dispo work, the social networks that Gen Z and Millennials like

The Arpa bulletin According to the Arpa bulletin of 9 in the last 12 hours, rainfall of about 50-70 mm has been recorded in Val Chisone and Valle Po, in the rest of the Alpine and foothill areas the values ​​are instead between 30 and 50mm. Peaks in the province of Turin were recorded at Colle Barant (133.8 mm) with values ​​due to the simultaneous melting of the previous day’s snow and at Vaccera (94.3 mm). In the last four days, values ​​between 180 and 230 mm have been recorded in the same areas.

Pellice beyond danger levels During the night, Pellice exceeded the alert levels a Luserna San Giovanni and the Po overtook them a Carignano. At the Gastaldi refuge, at an altitude of 2659 metres, one meter of fresh snow has deposited. For today and tomorrow they are still waiting shallow landslides in the foothills and hills of Cuneo, Turin and Biella

Ribordone isolated The inhabited center of Ribordonecountry of about seventy inhabitants in the homonymous valley in the province of Turin, it is isolated due to the fall of some rocks on the road. Technical checks are underway on the mountain side where the detachment occurred while the personnel of the Metropolitan City of Turin are proceeding with the demolition and to removal of the boulders on the roadway.