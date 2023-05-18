Bad weather: more flooding during the night in the Ravenna area. Red alert again today

Italia Red alert also today in Emilia-Romagna

During the night, new floods in Romagna, especially in the Ravenna area. The rift between Reda and Fossolo overloaded the Emilia-Romagna canal and the entire secondary network of consortium canals, with water invading significant parts of the countryside: flooding in Russi, Godo, San Pancrazio and Villanova di Ravenna. During the night the Municipality of Ravenna intervened, with the support of the local police, informing the citizens of Villanova, inviting them to go to the upper floors, offering those who were unable to access the first floor of the civic center or accommodation at the Cinemacity. Evacuations are still underway also in Castel Bolognese, also in the province of Ravenna, where there was a problem of lack of drinking water. The Municipality distributed the water where it could and a tanker arrived at the sports hall.

At least 13,000 displaced people, four missing and nine dead, are the toll from the exceptional wave of bad weather that has scourged Emilia Romagna, especially the province of Forlì-Cesena. The weather situation is improving, but there is still a lot of concern about the situation and even today it is still a red alert, while the damage count is starting, very significant even in the countryside.

Next Tuesday the Council of Ministers will be held, at 11, on the bad weather emergency. the civil protection minister, Nello Musumeci, announced that “a further 20 million will be available for Emilia Romagna”, while the deputy economy minister, Maurizio Leo announced that “the terms for tax obligations will be suspended both for natural persons and for companies. With Minister Calderoli we will evaluate the obligations of the withholding agents. We will have to identify all the Municipalities affected by the calamitous events”.

