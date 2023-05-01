Bad weather, orange and yellow weather alert for thunderstorms tomorrow 2 May: regions at risk

The Civil Protection has evaluated for tomorrow, Tuesday 2 May, an orange alert for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk on sectors of Emilia Romagna and a yellow alert for thunderstorm risk on seven regions of Central-Southern Italy.

Continue the wave of bad weather which is investing Italy, ruining the plans of those who had planned to celebrate the May 1 long weekend in the open air. According to the forecast, in fact, even for tomorrow, Tuesday 2 Mayare expected temporaleven intense, in some regions, in particular in the Centre-South.

For this reason, the Civil Protection has decided to issue orange weather alert on theEmilia Romagna and yellow weather alert on Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Molise and Sicily for thunderstorms for tomorrow. Here is the complete list of sectors at risk.

Orange weather alert in Emilia Romagna for April 2

As confirmed by the Civil Protection on own website, the orange alert for tomorrow has been declared for Emilia Romagna due to hydraulic risk and hydrogeological risk. Here are the affected sectors:

Bad weather, yellow weather alert for thunderstorms tomorrow 20 April: regions at risk

Moderate criticality due to hydraulic risk (orange alert):

Emilia Romagna: Ferrara coast, Ferrara plain of Po and Po di Volano, Bologna plain of Reno and its tributaries, Bologna hills, Romagna coast, Low hills and plains of Romagna, High hills of Romagna, Mountains of Romagna

Emilia Romagna: Central Emilian mountains, Central Emilian hills, Bologna hills, Bologna mountains, Romagna coast, Romagna low hills and plains, Romagna high hills, Romagna mountains

Bad weather, yellow weather alert in 7 regions tomorrow

As regards the yellow alert, however, the situation is as follows:

Ordinary criticality due to hydraulic risk (yellow alert):

Calabria: Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Ionian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope;

Emilia Romagna: Central Emilian mountains, Piacenza-Parma plain, Central Emilian hills, Modenese plain of Secchia and Panaro, Reggio plain of Enza and Crostolo, Bologna mountains, Reggio Po plain;

Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian Islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, North-Eastern, Ionian side.

Abruzzo: Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin, breaking latest news Basin, Aterno Basin, Lower Sangro Basin, Tordino Vomano Basins;

Basilicata: Bus-E2, Bus-A2, Bus-E1, Bus-D, Bus-C;

Calabria: Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Ionian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope;

Campania: Piana Sele and Alto Cilento, Basso Cilento, Tanagro, Tusciano and Alto Sele, Alta Irpinia and Sannio, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini, Alto Volturno and Matese, Piana Campania, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian area;

Lazio: Aniene, South Coastal Basins, Liri Basin;

Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Litoranea, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro;

Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian Islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, South-Eastern, Strait of Sicily side, North-Eastern, Ionian side, Simeto River Basin, South-Eastern, Ionian side.

Abruzzo: Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin, breaking latest news Basin, Aterno Basin, Lower Sangro Basin, Tordino Vomano Basins;

Calabria: Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Ionian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope;

Emilia Romagna: Piacenza-Parma low hills, Piacenza-Parma mountains, Piacenza-Parma high hills;

Lazio: Aniene, South Coastal Basins, Liri Basin;

Walk: Mark-2, Mark-1, Mark-6, Mark-5, Mark-4, Mark-3;

Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Litoranea, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro;

Apulia: Lato and Lenne basins;

Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian Islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, South-Eastern, Strait of Sicily side, North-Eastern, Ionian side, Simeto River Basin, South-Eastern, Ionian side;

Tuscany: Reno, Romagna-Tuscany.

Weather, the forecast for tomorrow 2 May

As we have seen, the effects of the cyclone which is already bringing rain to almost all of Italy today. According to experts, tomorrow the perturbation will slowly move towards the Centre-South. While in the Northeast and central-southern regions there will still be bad weather, even strong, a improvement to the Northwest. Expected stormsin particular, on Emilia Romagna and then on Tyrrhenian Calabria.