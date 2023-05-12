Bad weather, prolonged weather alert in Tuscany for islands and south coast

Florence, 12 May 2023 – While the yellow weather alert continues in Tuscany until midnight on Friday, the same alert is extended until Saturday 13 May but only for the southern coast and islands.

Strong thunderstorms possible in Tuscany until Saturday morning; showers and even intense thunderstorms are expected on Saturday which will persist until late in the morning on the Archipelago and the southern coast.

There are twenty-two municipalities involved in the extension of the alert until Saturday, all in the provinces of Leghorn e Grosseto: