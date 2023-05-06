Bad weather returns from Sunday with Thunderstorms and Hail on these regions! The Maps

Weather forecast for the weekend

The weather will soon return to worsening in some regions of our country where we will see rain, storms and even hail from Sunday.

Therefore, the warm stability that currently envelops a large part of Italy will not last long. The high pressure will thus be destined to lose energy under the pressure of the humid and unstable Atlantic currents which will gradually become more and more threatening in the coming days, confirming how very agitated this year’s Spring really is.

But let’s go in order and try to understand what will happen on the front weather forecast in this first Sunday of May.

Already from the first part of the day in the Alpine regions the atmosphere will begin to show the first signs of intolerance: increasingly threatening clouds will give rise to the first showers which will tend to spread as the hours go by to the rest of the Alpine and pre-Alpine arc.

However, it will be above all the afternoon to transform into the scene of strong notes of instability which will once again involve above all the Alpine arc, the pre-Alpine areas and later also some sectors of the Po Valley in particular between Piedmont, Western Emilia and a large part of Lombardy .

The map that we propose below shows the distribution and accumulations of precipitation expected for Sunday 7 May. In the colored areas of blu on they will cumulate up 40mm of rain, the equivalent of 40 liters per square metre. On the other hand, it will drop to lower values ​​in the blue colored compartments. Precipitation expected for Sunday 7 May Also pay attention to temporal. In fact, where they strike, they can also take on a strong intensity accompanied by sudden gusts of wind and the dreaded phenomenon of hail.

Instead, a decidedly longer Sunday will be spent quiet and always very warm on the rest of the country where the only discordant notes will be attributed to some modest afternoon disturbances close to the Apennine compartments, especially between those of Abruzzo and Molise.

What will happen on Sunday will probably only be the beginning of a new rather turbulent phase which will become more evident during the next week.

Follow the next updates for more details.