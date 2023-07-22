Bad weather: storm near Cremona, maxi-hailstorm and blackout. Coldiretti: heat burns fruit and vegetables, damage up to 90%

Italia

Ten towns in the Upper Cremasco were affected. Flooding and cars damaged by trees, heavy damage to structures and agriculture

3′ of reading

Wind and hail, with grains the size of tennis balls. Then dozens of trees uprooted and collapsed on cars, flooding, uprooted signs, blackouts, winds at 80 kilometers per hour, dozens of damaged cars, inhabited centers that are unreachable precisely because of the plants that have fallen on the roads. Residents spoke of a nightmare 40 minutes, between 1.30 and 2.10 last night in the Upper Cremasco, in the province of Cremona. Ten countries affected. The fire brigade and civil protection worked to the fullest, with the mayors of the municipalities involved on the front line. Heavy damage to structures and agriculture.

But while bad weather is raging in the North, with an orange alert in Lombardy, where violent storms are expected and a yellow alert, however, in Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige and Veneto, the central south is still in the grip of the heat.

Coldiretti: burn fruit and vegetables, damage up to 90%

According to the alarm launched by Coldiretti, the heat wave is burning the fruit and vegetables in the fields causing the loss of the crop which in some companies reaches up to 90%, from peppers to melons, from watermelons to grapes, from tomatoes to aubergines. With consequences on people but also on farms and crops spared instead by the bad weather and hail that hit the North. Heat burns, explains Coldiretti, irreversibly damage fruit and vegetables, to the point of making them unsellable. In Piedmont, in the Pinerolo area, the most important fruit-growing district in the province of Turin, the sultry heat – notes Coldiretti – is literally “scalding” fruit, such as pears and apples, with estimated losses of 15%. In Sardinia in the province of Cagliari, the fields of watermelons and melons have been completely compromised by the high heat stroke of the last few weeks which has damaged the fruits that are still raw and will no longer ripen, with a loss that in some companies reaches 90% of production, but there is also alarm on the front of tomatoes and other vegetables that perish in the sun.

Harvest hampered by heat

Difficult situations are recorded in all Regions where the heat favors the rapid maturation of agricultural products in the fields which must be harvested promptly. Harvesting operations which currently employ almost half a million people and which are hampered by the heat. To protect the health and safety of workers, ad-hoc strategies have been adopted – specifies Coldiretti – from the use of protective devices to the stop to collection during the hottest hours up to night work.

“Agreements between the social partners are needed to guarantee flexibility in working hours by avoiding the hottest moments of the day to protect the health of workers, without losing the crops which are so important for the country’s food supplies at a time of great tensions in trade and prices”, said the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini.

Over 400 interventions by the Fire Brigade in the North East

Meanwhile, the work of the firefighters continues to deal with the damage caused by the wave of bad weather that hit the North-East: over 400 interventions concluded in Lombardy, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, 130 interventions were carried out, most of which were to remove unsafe trees or trees blown down by the wind and to make the roofs of buildings safe. In Gorizia a large tree that had fallen on a house in Staranzano was made safe, while in the Grado lagoon the firefighters rescued the 3 occupants of a damaged boat.

Still bad weather in Veneto

Many calls to the fire brigade today too, between the provinces of Venice and Padua, due to a new strong storm that hit Veneto in the early afternoon. However, according to reports, these are minor interventions compared to the past days, relating to the fall of branches and plants. In the province of Venice about forty interventions are underway along the Riviera del Brenta in the municipalities of Dolo, Mira, Mirano and Santa Maria di Sala. Other interventions take place in the neighboring province of Padua, then in those of Vicenza and Verona, for about 130 requests for intervention.

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

