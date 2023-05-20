Bad weather, task force of family doctors in the field – Healthcare

news-txt”>

In the field to assist chronic and special health needs patients. To give life to what has been baptized the ‘Faenza model’ a group of five general practitioners forced to close their surgery because it is unusable. Although the flood has brought all kinds of services to their knees, family doctors have in fact created a real “task force”. A sort of rapid response unit capable of operating in concert with the competent health district and with the coordination of the components of the National Civil Protection Service.

“Things soon started to go wrong,” explains Elena Bazzocchi, one of the doctors involved. “We quickly realized that we couldn’t just shut down.

We decided to meet at the first collection point set up by the Coc of the Civil Protection and there we tried to give an answer to the health requests of those who were arriving. We have taken steps to ensure the prescription and distribution of the necessary drugs for the same evening and the following morning”. From a first group, the experience was repeated.

“It is the best example – underlines the general secretary of Fimmg Silvestro Scotti – of how general medicine, subordinated only to the patient’s fiduciary choice, is able to offer effective health responses and to adapt to every possible scenario, even the most dramatic”. “Although it is difficult to understand the real extent of the drama – he adds – and having heard directly from Bazzocchi the enthusiasm and dedication with which these general practitioners are working, I believe that there is no more effective way for us to honor the World Family Doctor Day that tells this story. Ours is a profession that has always had as its primary objective that of realizing citizens’ constitutional right to health. Not only in ordinary conditions but also in emergency situations”.