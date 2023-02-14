Home Health Bad weather: the Screening will be held in the Vivenza Gym
Avezzano, change of venue for tests aimed at schools

Due to the snowfall, the municipal administration of Avezzano has decided that the free antigenic tests scheduled for days 5 and 6 will be held in the Scuola Vivenza gymnasium.

Please note that middle school students and teaching and ATA staff (classes 1st, 2nd, 3rd) can take part in the screening.

It is recommended to bring the informed consent form already completed to facilitate the operations, the identity document and the health card.

Timetables:
January 5th from 2.30pm to 5.30pm
January 6 from 9:00 to 17:30

