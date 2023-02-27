Home Health Bad weather, the weather alert for snow and wind in Tuscany has been extended
Health

Bad weather, the weather alert for snow and wind in Tuscany has been extended

by admin



After the worsening of the weather recorded in the last few hours throughout Tuscany, the yellow code for snow and wind continues until 12 noon on Monday 27 February. This was communicated by the Operations Room of the Regional Civil Protection after the analysis of the available data.

In particular, the yellow code for snow will concern some eastern areas of the region on the border with Romagna and in the Valtiberina.
The wind will instead beat over all of Tuscany with the exception of the southernmost part.



