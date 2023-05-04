Bad weather truce in Emilia Romagna, but the red alert remains on the coast and in the plains

The inconveniences continue in Emilia-Romagna, due to bad weather, despite the improvement in the weather. Now the most critical area is that of Bagnacavallo, in the province of Ravenna: the interventions to plug the Lamone leak continued all night. (PICTURES – VIDEOS – CAUSES)

In the meantime, the work of the rescue coordination center continues, meeting in plenary composition at the Prefecture of Ravenna to address the critical issues related to the flooding of the Lamone, Sillaro and Senio rivers in particular and the outflow of overflowing waters. This morning in a meeting in Faenza, the president of the Region Stefano Bonacini met with the prefect Castrese De Rosa and the mayors of the area to take stock of the situation. A specific focus in the Prefecture was proposed by the prefect on the problems that arose in particular in the territories of Bagnacavallo, Faenza and Conselice.

The flooding extended towards the town of Villanova, involving via Cocchi. The provincial road San Vitale/via Albergone to the bridge over the Fosso Vecchio canal is closed, as are via Cocchi and all secondary roads towards Villanova. Water, informs the Municipality, makes the roads particularly dangerous, therefore “citizens are invited to pay the utmost attention and to respect the driving bans where present, limiting travel to cases of need”. All schools in the country remained closed. In the morning, the flooding of the Lamone river also affected the area of ​​Alfonsine, a municipality close to Ravenna, where the mayor has implemented measures to contain the risks for the population. After the bad weather of the past few days, the roads in the Ravenna area for which the interventions were considered priorities are the Provincial road 253 ‘San Vitale’, the Provincial road 25 ‘Torri – Entirate – Villanova – Glorie’, the Provincial road 107 ‘Gagliazzona’ and the provincial road 63 ‘Della Valletta- Zattaglia’. As far as railway traffic is concerned, the Bologna – Rimini line, albeit with some detours, has been active since yesterday at 19.30, as have the Faenza – Ravenna and Lavezzola – Granarolo lines. While the Castel Bolognese – Lugo and Lugo – Russi lines remain suspended until the technical checks.

Mayor Bagnacavallo: “The flood of the Lamone is decreasing”

“While the flood of the Lamone is fortunately decreasing and the technicians are intervening to restore the embankment, we are working to follow up the various critical issues that our area is still experiencing, from flooding to the lack of electricity to the various problems related to the road network. Then the time will come to count the damage, for families as well as for businesses and farms”, wrote the mayor of Bagnacavallo, Eleonora Proni on social media. “We are in Faenza with President Bonaccini to take stock of this and the interventions that will become necessary immediately after the acute phase of the emergency. We perfectly understand who is scared and angry right now, we are collecting the reports that arrive at the operations center and organizing interventions by priority, in constant contact with the Rescue Coordination Center headed by the Prefecture of Ravenna”, added the mayor.

Bonaccini: “Never so much water fell in 36 hours”

“I hear people commenting without knowing what they are talking about. A fifth of the total amount of water that falls in a year fell in 36 hours. In history, in 36 hours, so much water had never fallen since the surveys were made And 15 rivers risked flooding at the same time, it had never happened before. I hope we can proceed with expeditious measures”, said the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini during an interview with Radio 24. “I thank the Civil Protection, and I thank my fellow presidents who have lent a hand and also the government because we are working as one man. This time too we will be able to get back up amidst a thousand difficulties, speaking little unlike many and rolling up our sleeves”.

The municipalities of Bassa Romagna: “Don’t go near the rivers”



“Citizens of Lower Romagna are advised not to go for any reason near rivers, above their banks and in areas affected by flooding. Behaviors of this kind, in addition to endangering their own safety, risk hindering monitoring operations and rescue still in progress”, this is the appeal launched by the Union of Municipalities of Bassa Romagna.

The situation in the Bologna area: 300 evacuated in Imola

Meanwhile, in Imola, in the Bologna area, around 300 people were evacuated from their homes, thirty of whom were accommodated in hotels, while the others stayed at the homes of friends or family. The mayor, Marco Panieri, made it known this morning at the end of a meeting with the other mayors of the Municipalities of the Bologna metropolitan area affected by the bad weather. The mayor’s forecast is that within 5 days citizens can return to their homes. Among the various municipalities, that of Imola is the most affected in the area, especially in the hamlets of Sesto Imolese, Sasso Morelli and San Prospero, which are located north-east of the center. Many interventions in these days by the firefighters to save the population residing in the hamlets. The three schools closed these days as a precaution and “to limit travel” will be reopened tomorrow. “Now we have to monitor the damage to agriculture and farms, in fact we have also saved bees, dogs, cats, horses and sheep – concluded Panieri – then we wait, for Sesto Imolese, for the water course to drop, and then we will start cleaning the from roads, from debris but also from vehicles. We will then inform citizens and quantify the damage. The Region has made 60 volunteers available who will be able to lend a hand to people”.