Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Social Affairs, Health and Integration takes over the first TRISAN presidency

Thursday, December 21, 2023, 11:30 a.m

Minister Manne Lucha: “Important sign of networking and cross-border cooperation in the health sector”

The Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Social Affairs, Health and Integration will take over the first presidency of the trinational competence center for cross-border cooperation in the health sector TRISAN, based in Kehl, for the next two years. At the first TRISAN general meeting on December 12, 2023 in Kehl, the members approved a jointly developed agreement and unanimously expressed their confidence in the Ministry of Social Affairs. The executive committee is completed by representatives from France and Switzerland.

TRISAN connects the healthcare sector across national borders – for the benefit of patients

From 2016 to May 2023, TRISAN was an INTERREG project funded by the European Union. At the end of this project phase, the members decided to continue, consolidate and jointly finance TRISAN. The Ministry of Social Affairs contributes 50,000 euros per year to the costs, which is the highest contribution among the 26 members. The perpetuation agreement is valid for a period of four years. TRISAN supports people, administrations and companies in the Upper Rhine region with cross-border health issues. Institutions from Germany, France and Switzerland have come together under the umbrella of TRISAN.

“For good cross-border cooperation, knowledge and understanding of the different functioning of the health systems in neighboring countries and connections to the contact persons are essential. Cross-border challenges require cross-border solutions,” said Social and Health Minister Lucha on Wednesday (December 20) in Stuttgart. The corona pandemic in particular has shown how important cross-border cooperation in the health sector is. The minister continued: “Pandemics do not end at the borders. Only together with our partners from France and Switzerland can we achieve the most tailored solutions and improvements for cross-border commuters and patients.”

TRISAN offers great added value for citizens in the southwest

Due to Baden-Württemberg’s central location in the heart of Europe with borders to other nation states, many citizens are affected by the issue – be it through the world of work or within their families. In the next two years of the presidency, the existing and trusting work with the health authorities and other partners from Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, France and Switzerland will be continued. The focus will be on patient mobility, the shortage of skilled workers in the healthcare system as well as prevention and health promotion. TRISAN will also shed light on the topic of climate change and health. In addition to the development of specialist information, trinational conferences on health topics are also planned. “I am pleased about the great unity among the members. This is a strong signal. Together with our partners from Germany, France and Switzerland, we will continue to work on concrete solutions and improvements for citizens,” concluded Minister Lucha.

Further information about TRISAN can be found at www.trisan.org.

Financing members of TRISAN

German members

Ministry of Social Affairs, Health and Integration Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Science and Health Rhineland-Palatinate Karlsruhe District Southern Wine Route District City of Breisach am Rhein

French members

Grand Est Regional Health Agency European Community of Alsace Grand Est Region

Swiss members

Economics and Health Directorate Basel-Landschaft Health Department Basel-Stadt Department of Health and Social Affairs Aargau

Cross-border members

Eurodistrict Strasbourg – Ortenau

Non-financing members of TRISAN

German members

Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district Waldshut district Lörrach district Emmendingen district Regional council Karlsruhe Regional council Freiburg im Breisgau

French members

Bas-Rhin Primary Health Insurance Fund

Swiss members

République et Canton du Jura Region of Basel

Cross-border members

Eurodistrict Region Freiburg – Center and South Alsace Trinational Eurodistrict of Basel European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation „Eurodistrict PAMINA“ Local Grouping of Cross-border Cooperation „Pays des Deux Brisach“

Background information:

The Upper Rhine Conference founded TRISAN in 2016 as part of a project funded by the INTERREG program. TRISAN is a trinational competence center for cross-border cooperation in health projects on the Upper Rhine based in Kehl. It is supported by the German-French Euro Institute. Since funding as an INTERREG project expired at the end of May 2023, the partners from Germany, France and Switzerland have agreed to perpetuate TRISAN using their own resources. TRISAN was launched to improve healthcare for citizens across borders. This should be achieved by networking the actors, supporting projects and through knowledge production and dissemination in the health sector. In studies and special issues, TRISAN develops important subject areas and provides information, for example, on medical emergency care, outpatient care, the hospital sector or the care of older people in Germany, France and Switzerland. In the magazine “Regards Croisés – Changing Perspectives”, the magazine for cross-border health, TRISAN provides information about specific key topics and projects within the framework of cross-border cooperation in the health sector.

