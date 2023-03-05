Stuttgart – Minister of Health Manne Lucha: “We have reached the endemic, the corona virus remains and we rely on personal responsibility”

For a long time it was the central set of rules in the fight against the corona virus, but the state is now planning to repeal the Corona Ordinance for Baden-Württemberg on March 1, 2023, and with it all the protective measures still in place under this ordinance. A corresponding decision is to be made by the state cabinet next week. The background to this is the federal government’s decision to phase out the obligation to wear masks and tests for employees and residents in health and care facilities at this point in time due to the continued stable infection situation. According to the current status, the federal government wants to abolish the mask requirement for visitors to medical practices, health and care facilities by April 7, 2023.

“Baden-Württemberg has reached the endemic state,” said Minister of Social Affairs and Health Manne Lucha on Thursday (February 23). “As far as acute respiratory diseases are concerned, we are at pre-pandemic levels. It is clear that the corona virus will remain with us. We all now know how we can protect ourselves from infectious diseases on our own responsibility. The following still applies: If you are sick, stay at home. In addition, the vaccination protection must always be kept up to date. I also recommend that vulnerable groups take responsibility for protecting themselves in accordance with the AHA+L rules. When in contact with vulnerable groups, I appeal to everyone to be considerate and responsible. This is especially true during respiratory infection season.”

In addition to the Corona Ordinance, the existing departmental ordinances will also be repealed. These are the Corona Initial Reception Protection Ordinance, the Corona Ordinance for Schools and the Corona Ordinance for Protective Measures that Replace Isolation. A total of 70 corona ordinances have been issued by the state government since March 16, 2020; if you include all the specialist ordinances of the ministries, there were well over 300.

“Many Corona regulations had to be issued under enormous time pressure. The employees of the state administration have sometimes worked to the limits of their resilience. I would therefore like to take the repeal of the Corona Ordinance as an opportunity to thank you, but especially all doctors, nurses, the rescue service, pharmacists, all volunteers and all people in the country, for their responsible handling to thank the pandemic. It was only together that we were able to get through this crisis so well,” concluded Minister Lucha.