Bäderkur|Bädertherapie|Balneotherapie | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Bäderkur|Bädertherapie|Balneotherapie

Bäderkur|Bädertherapie|Balneotherapie

Baths with various additives such as oil, salt, carbonic acid, iodine or sulfur cleanse the skin of fungi, bacteria and viruses or prepare it for further therapies. Special effects of baths result from the fact that the body weighs only a tenth of its actual mass due to the buoyancy of the water. Therefore, every bath relieves the muscles and joints and has a blood pressure-lowering, nerve-calming and relaxing effect, promotes blood circulation, mobility and mobility. Not to be forgotten are the positive effects on the skin, which convey a relaxed body feeling. A bath is not only good for the body, but also for the soul and can not only have a relaxing and healing effect as part of a cure, but also in your own bathtub. The temperature of the bathing water plays the biggest role in well-being and is around 34°C to 36°C. The bathing time should be around 20 minutes.

Herbal supplements and bath salts can be added to refine the bath cure at home. Lemon balm extracts have a calming effect, rosemary additives stabilize the circulation and hay flower additives stimulate blood circulation. Chamomile and oak bark are additives that are very soothing for the skin and are particularly suitable for skin diseases and eczema, as well as valerian for nervousness, eucalyptus for colds with coughing and hoarseness and spruce needles for sleep disorders, muscle and joint pain.

