Bagnaia wins ahead of Rins and Martin-breaking latest news

The historical ruler of the Texan circuit was missing, Marc Marquez, who stayed at home to heal his injured hand but Pecco Bagnaia won the Sprint Race with authority which opened the games on the circuit of the Americas.

Bagnaia archives Rio Hondo’s crash and confirms the good things seen from Friday in Austin. He slipped almost three seconds away from his pursuers and got close to the lead in the World Championship, ready to put his foot down on Sunday evening in the long race (WHERE TO SEE IT HERE). Marco Bezzecchi, sixth, after a lackluster start, keeps the lead in the World Championship by just one point. Starting from pole position, Bagnaia was good at guessing the best line into the first corner to keep up with an aggressive Rins with whom he ignited a good duel in the very first laps.

But on the second lap, the Spaniard went wide and lost a position to his advantage di Aleix Espargaro, quick to take advantage of it. The quick race lived up to expectations: Martin in fact slipped past his compatriot on the Aprilia with whom he engaged in a very close confrontation, which ended in the last corner with the third place of the Ducati Pramac rider. «The best race ever done on this circuit» said Espargaro. «I’m happy with today’s race, I’m squeezing the Honda to the max but it was difficult to keep up with Bagnaia » said Rins, happy with second place.

“It was easy to make mistakes, and I tried to stretch and put space between myself and the others” commented Bagnaia who has found the right yardstick to manage the weekend, but is putting his hands on for Sunday. «The real race is that, if the temperatures change, nothing will be taken for granted». Too bad for Luca Marini, who started from the front row but immediately sucked into the group at the first corner; the Sprint Race is unforgiving and the Mooney Vr46 team rider crossed the finish line in seventh place. See also The vegan cooking school of a special kind

Erroraccio by Quartararo, who crashed while fighting for the podium. Wide in the trajectory, the Frenchman lost the front and ended up off the track. Erroraccio also by Alex Marquez, victim of karma (in qualifying he had annoyed Bagnaia by following him like a shadow) and of a crash four laps from the end. 1.