Bags of bresaola: cheap, very light and ready in less than 5 minutes | They will turn your summer around

This recipe simple, fast and tasty, it will change your summer. It only takes 5 minutes and very few ingredients to make these bags of bresaola.

Summer is upon us and, as we know, getting closer to the stove becomes more and more tiring. Also for this reason, you will find easy, quick recipes that do not require the use of fires or plates is extremely important.

In fact, the bags of bresaola they are a great alternative/solution to all problems. Whether they are served as an aperitif, as a snack or as a second course, they are really easy to prepare and will surprise your guests.

Also because, if apparently they can be very simple, in reality they hide a very tender and super succulent heart inside. This is possible thanks to the perfect combination of bresaola and robiola.

An easy, fast and cheap turnaround. Which will allow you to surprise your friends, relatives or loved ones, with something really tasty. Here’s what you need to know.

The benefits of bresaola

Bresaola is a type of salted and dried meat, traditionally produced in some regions of Italy, such as Valtellina. Taste it, alone or in company, allows you to do assimilate the organism considerable benefits. This type of meat is in fact rich in protein, low in fat, rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in carbohydrates.

These benefits listed above are a small part of the properties of bresaola. And, if someone is not a lover of its flavor with this recipe, they will have to think again. Here are the procedures.

Recipe

To prepare the bags of bresaola, precisely for six portions, you need: 60 g of bresaola, 100 g of robiola, lemon juice, chives, salt and extra virgin olive oil. The preparation, on the other hand, is really easy. First of all, the robiola is crushed in a bowl to soften it, then it is seasoned with salt, oil and lemon juice. Chop the chives and add it to the cheese. Arrange the slices of bresaola on a tray and place the previously prepared mixture in the center of each slice with a teaspoon.

Finally, we close our bag in a bag with the stem of the chives. At this point, our simplistic dish will be ready to be tasted and served at room temperature. Excellent as an appetizer or as a fresh, light and really tasty aperitif. This recipe, in addition to saving you a lot of time, will surprise anyone who will be a guest for lunch or dinner. Also because, in addition to being a light recipe, it doesn’t require who knows what type of culinary preparation. Seeing is believing.