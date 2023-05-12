Bags on the rise. Milan rises between quarterly and banks, tonight Fitch on Italy

Finance by Andrea Fontana and Paolo Paronetto Luxury in evidence with Richemont’s accounts, the euro remains in the 1.09 dollar area. Gas and oil are down

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – The European Stock Exchanges start off on the right foot after sessions of ups and downs: so far the overall balance of the week is a slight drop both for the Stoxx600 and for Milan. Fears about the stability of global growth in the light of the latest data from the United States and China are advising investors to be cautious who, on the other hand, are increasingly convinced that the Federal Reserve has completed the restrictive monetary policy cycle and is ready to leave rates unchanged before starting to reduce them. The situation is different in Europe, where the Bce in all likelihood it will be forced to make further hikes to counter inflation. Asian stock markets were weak with the exception of Tokyo (NIKKEI 225 at its highest since November 2021), rewarded by the quarterly reports which showed an increase in returns for shareholders.

The FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari is supported by the banks and groups that presented their quarterly accounts and is among the liveliest together with Paris (CAC 40).

CNH and Recordati among the best, asset management doing well

Cnh Industriale Recordati stands out on the Milan list – the pharmaceutical group presented a better-than-expected quarterly report – while Banca Pop Er and managed savings stand out among the credit institutions, starting with Finecobank. Banca Generali and Banca Mediolanum. After the lighting accounts on Nexi and Pirelli, Iveco Group is still subdued. Weak Unipol: the stock quickly reversed course after a good start following the announcement of a profit of 284 million in the January-March period.

Luxury and banks in evidence in Europe: Richemont on the shields

Among the European lists, the liveliest sectors are luxury and banks. The Swiss group Richemont increased sales by almost 20% in the 2022-23 financial year to over 19.9 billion euros: the stock stands out Zurich and supports others in the sector – such as Kering and Hermes. In Frankfurt, I pay dividends for BMW

Euro always in the 1.09 dollar area

On the currency side, the euro is trying to recover ground to 1.0926 dollars from 1.0910 in the evening of May 11th. Concerns about energy demand are holding back oil again: the WTI for June falls to 70.4 dollars a barrel and the Brent for July to 74.5 dollars. The price of natural gas in Amsterdam under 35 euros per megawatt hour did not move much.

BTp, spread stable at 189 points, 10-year yield rises

The BTp/Bund spread is stable. At the beginning of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity was indicated at 189 basis points, in line with the previous closing. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP rose slightly to 4.15% compared to the 4.11% of the previous reference.

Uk, GDP grows by 0.3% annually in the first quarter

Meanwhile, economic news is arriving which is anything but secondary. The preliminary GDP of the United Kingdom in the first quarter recorded an increase of 0.1%, in line with analysts’ expectations. This was announced by the United Kingdom’s statistics office. In March, month on month, the figure fell by 0.3% while year on year it still grew by 0.3%. In March, industrial production in Great Britain rose by 0.7% on the month. On a trend level, it fell by 1.3 percent. February industrial production has been revised and is now down 0.1% month on month and 2.7% year on year.

France, inflation at 5.9% in April, up from the previous month

In April, inflation in France stood at 5.9% on an annual basis due to a jump in energy prices while food prices slowed down. This was indicated by the Insee statistical institute, confirming its first estimate. In March, inflation had reached 5.7% on the year.

The dilemma of the Fed and the ECB: inflation and growth

Many economic indicators are arriving to try to give an answer (or at least some clues) to the question that the markets obsessively ask themselves: will central banks pay more attention to persistent inflationary tensions (therefore they will continue to raise rates), or to signs of economic deterioration (and therefore they will stop raising them)? A few economic indicators arrive today that could give some indication. In fact, the day sees data from the United Kingdom on GDP, industrial production and the trade balance. Then come, as mentioned, consumer prices in France and Spain. Finally, household confidence in the USA measured by the University of Michigan.

The market has been watching the economic trend with growing apprehension for days. Signs of a slowdown continue to arrive from China and US data (with unemployment benefits rising to the highest since 2021) also showed growing cracks on Thursday. This could prompt central banks to pause in rate hikes. But on Thursday the Bank of England (which raised rates by 25 basis points and did not rule out further tightening) sent the opposite message: the fight against inflation is not over and rates could rise further. This confuses and creates tension on the markets.

Judgment on Italy

The update of Fitch’s rating on Italy arrives late this evening, after the closure of the US markets at 10pm. No changes are expected from the market. However, there may be some tension on Italian government bonds which, in recent days, have in any case proved to be stable.

Paolo Paronetto Radiocor editor

Andrea Fontana Radiocor editor

