BAH and BPI: Connecting common challenges

Berlin – With the aim of representing the interests of pharmaceutical companies operating in Germany even more effectively, the two industry associations, the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) and the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI), are again holding talks with the aim of merging. The negotiation teams led by the two CEOs Jörg Wieczorek and Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier managed to reach agreement on essential issues. A clear common goal and a constructive negotiation atmosphere are decisive for the good progress of the negotiations.

“We would like to bring together the different strengths of the two associations in such a way that there is perceptible added value for the companies organized in both associations,” emphasizes Wieczorek. “The trusting and constructive discussion on an equal footing in all relevant topics of such a merger is the basis for the dynamic progress of the talks,” adds Feldmeier. The aim is a successful conclusion of the talks by the middle of the year and an organizational completion of the merger at the beginning of 2024.

The Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) has the largest number of members in the drug industry in Germany. It represents the interests of around 400 member companies that employ around 80,000 people in Germany. The companies organized in the BAH make a significant contribution to securing the supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany. They provide almost 80 percent of the over-the-counter medicines sold in pharmacies and almost two thirds of the prescription medicines, as well as a large part of the material medical products for patients.

