BAH and BPI: Connecting common challenges

BPI Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry

Berlin (ots)

With the aim of representing the interests of pharmaceutical companies operating in Germany even more effectively, the two industry associations, the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) and the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI), are again holding talks with the aim of merging. The negotiation teams led by the two CEOs Jörg Wieczorek and Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier managed to reach agreement on essential issues. A clear common goal and a constructive negotiation atmosphere are decisive for the good progress of the negotiations.

“We would like to combine the different strengths of the two associations in such a way that a perceptible added value arises for the companies organized in both associations,” emphasizes Wieczorek. “The trusting and constructive discussion at eye level in all relevant topics of such a merger is the basis for the dynamic progress of the talks,” adds Feldmeier. The aim is a successful conclusion of the talks by the middle of the year and an organizational completion of the merger at the beginning of 2024.

The Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) represents the broad spectrum of the pharmaceutical industry on a national and international level. Over 270 companies have joined forces in the BPI.

