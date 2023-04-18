Home » BAH and BPI: Connecting common challenges
Health

BAH and BPI: Connecting common challenges

by admin
BAH and BPI: Connecting common challenges

BPI Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry

Berlin (ots)

With the aim of representing the interests of pharmaceutical companies operating in Germany even more effectively, the two industry associations, the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) and the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI), are again holding talks with the aim of merging. The negotiation teams led by the two CEOs Jörg Wieczorek and Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier managed to reach agreement on essential issues. A clear common goal and a constructive negotiation atmosphere are decisive for the good progress of the negotiations.

“We would like to combine the different strengths of the two associations in such a way that a perceptible added value arises for the companies organized in both associations,” emphasizes Wieczorek. “The trusting and constructive discussion at eye level in all relevant topics of such a merger is the basis for the dynamic progress of the talks,” adds Feldmeier. The aim is a successful conclusion of the talks by the middle of the year and an organizational completion of the merger at the beginning of 2024.

The Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) represents the broad spectrum of the pharmaceutical industry on a national and international level. Over 270 companies have joined forces in the BPI.

Press contact:

Contact: Andreas Aumann (press spokesman), Tel. 030 27909-123, [email protected]

Original content from: BPI Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, transmitted by news aktuell

See also  SARS-CoV2 vaccination does not damage the eye / No evidence of an increased risk of ...

You may also like

Haschberg elderberry – what’s behind it?

“The ban on extenuating circumstances is illegitimate” –...

the program for a spectacular workout

Conceptual framework for Ebola fever

The bear Jj4 was captured in the night...

Ukraine, live coverage – Putin visits the front...

Cdp-Macquarie offer 19.3 billion for Tim’s network

how to prevent the disease from becoming too...

MILAN IS IN THE CHAMPIONS SEMIFINAL! Osimhen is...

Wildflower meadow instead of lawn: advantages & soil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy