Baja California Deputies Approve Reform to Protect People’s Rights against Health History Discrimination

Baja California Deputies Approve Reform to Prevent Discrimination Based on Health History

MEXICALI — Baja California deputies have approved a reform to the Law to Prevent and Eradicate Discrimination, which aims to prohibit the denial of financial services to individuals based on their health history. The reform, presented by legislator Monserrat Rodríguez Lorenzo, also seeks to prevent the dissemination of a person’s health history without consent and the stigmatization and denial of rights to individuals due to their epidemiological history.

During the presentation, Rodriguez Lorenzo highlighted the importance of recognizing physical and mental health as factors that should not prevent or annul the recognition or exercise of rights and real equality of opportunities for individuals, as stated in the Federal Law on the matter. This principle of non-discrimination applies not only to authorities but also to individuals, who have a duty to refrain from any actions that go against the Constitution.

To combat discrimination based on health history, the proposed reform aims to amend articles 6 and 19. It also includes adding physical or mental health conditions to the concept of discrimination, making it clear that any distinction, exclusion, or restriction against individuals due to their medical condition will be considered discrimination and therefore prohibited by law.

Rodriguez Lorenzo emphasized the impact of the SARS-COV2 pandemic, which has led to discriminatory acts against those who have fallen ill and those who have treated such illnesses. While fear and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus are understandable, it should not be an excuse to stigmatize entire groups of people and commit discriminatory acts against them.

The legislator stated, “There cannot be any discrimination for reasons of ethnicity or nationality, race, sex, religion, or any other personal, social, or physical or mental health condition or circumstance that violates dignity, the superior value of which is recognized by the Federal Constitution, along with other international instruments on human rights.”

The reform to the Law to Prevent and Eradicate Discrimination in Baja California aims to promote inclusivity and ensure equal treatment for all individuals, regardless of their health history.

Share this: Facebook

X

