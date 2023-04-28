Home » Bake cheesecake with rhubarb, ginger and crumbles
Bake cheesecake with rhubarb, ginger and crumbles

Bake cheesecake with rhubarb, ginger and crumbles

We can probably all agree that cheesecake, in any form, is one of the best desserts. Whether with blueberries, strawberries or even without fruit. And since rhubarb is in high season, we would like to offer this ingredient for the cheesecake. The following rhubarb cheesecake recipe doesn’t take much time to prepare or bake, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for a simple yet delicious cake. But it has to rest in the fridge for a few hours, which is why you can prepare it with the pre-dough.

Creamy cheesecake with rhubarb and ginger

A touch of ginger gives this cheesecake with rhubarb an extra interesting flavor while treating you to the usual icing on a buttery biscuit base. Topped with sprinkles (or leave out for a no-bake cake), this slightly fruity cheesecake is guaranteed to turn heads.

For the ground:

  • 300 g Butter biscuits
  • 100 g of melted butter

For the rhubarb filling:

  • 400 g rhubarb, cut into pieces (3 cm)
  • 75 grams of sugar
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • 2 El Wasser

For the cheese cream:

  • 500 grams of cream cheese
  • 100 g powdered sugar
  • 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
  • 150 ml high-fat cream

For the sprinkles (optional):

  • 120 grams of flour
  • 60 grams of sugar
  • 60 g butter, diced

How to prepare the cake

Make your own cake with cream cheese, cream and biscuit base

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Prepare a 20cm springform pan.

Start with the sprinkles:

  • Mix all the ingredients listed into a crumbly dough.
  • Spread this in the form of crumbles on a baking sheet.
  • Bake the crumbles for 15 to 20 minutes until they start to turn light golden brown.
  • Let them cool down.
For the ground:

  • Crush the biscuits into a fine powder.
  • Add the butter.
  • Process both into a dough and press it evenly into the springform pan.

Cook the rhubarb filling:

  • Put the rhubarb, sugar, ginger and water in a saucepan.
  • Heat the contents over medium heat.
  • Cook about 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • The rhubarb should end up soft but not mushy.
  • Drain excess liquid through a sieve and cool completely.

The cream cheese filling for the rhubarb cheesecake with crumble is made as follows:

  • Mix the cream cheese with the powdered sugar and vanilla in a bowl.
  • Then work in the cream as well. You can also whip them beforehand and then fold in the whipped cream.
  • Fold in the rhubarb filling.
  • Spread the cream on the floor.
  • Top with the cooled sprinkles.
  • Let the cheesecake with rhubarb and crumbles set in the fridge for 5 to 6 hours. Only then remove the ring of the springform pan.

