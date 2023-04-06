The eggnog cake is an integral part of the Easter celebration. The subtle taste of eggnog is unmistakable in these delicious recipes. Now it’s time to choose a recipe that you can safely bake for Easter.

Eggnog Cake: Prepare the tastiest Easter cake

Celebrate Easter with our delicious selection of eggnog cakes for every taste! Treat yourself and your guests to these easy recipes and treat yourself to the most delicious dessert!

Prepare Easter cake with eggnog yourself

Rich and creamy, this delicious Eggnog Easter Cake is the perfect dessert for the holiday season.

Preparation: 20 minutes

Baking time: 35 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients for the cake base:

9 large eggs

170 grams of sugar

1 EL Vanille extract

140 grams of flour

35 g cornstarch

Ingredients for the filling:

1 liter whipped cream

5 tbsp sugar

32 g whipped cream stabilizer

250 g eggnog

100 g chocolate shavings

Chocolate Easter eggs to decorate

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line the 24 cm springform pan with baking paper and grease the sides.

Separate the egg whites from the yolks and beat the egg whites with a mixer on high speed. When the egg whites start to foam, add the sugar one tablespoon at a time. Continue beating until stiff peaks form.

Turn the speed down to medium and add the vanilla extract. Beat another 2 minutes.

Turn off the mixer and fold in the egg yolks.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour and cornstarch and sift into the egg mixture. Mix the batter and pour into the prepared cake pan.

Bake the pie crust for 30 to 35 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean.

Immediately after baking, remove the cake base from the mold and leave it on a wire rack with the baking paper underneath. Divide the cake base into three parts.

Beat the whipping cream with the sugar and stabilizer for the filling.

Divide the filling in half and stir 80g eggnog into the first half.

Spread a thin layer of eggnog on the first layer of cake, then spread half of the eggnog and cream mixture on top. Repeat this process for the second cake layer and place the third cake layer on top.

Cover the entire cake with the regular whipped cream, place the rest in a piping bag and pipe rosettes on top.

Drizzle the rest of the eggnog in the middle.

Cover the sides with the chocolate shavings and sprinkle some on top of the cake.

Decorate your Easter cake with the chocolate Easter eggs.

Eggnog cake with walnuts

This eggnog cake with walnuts is very easy to make and you can use your homemade eggnog to make it if you like.

Preparation: 30 minutes

Baking time: 60 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients for the cake base:

6 Owner

5-6 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp flour

3 heaped tbsp ground walnuts

1 El Kakao

1 vanilla sugar

1 Backpulver

Ingredients for the filling:

800 ml whipping cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

200 ml eggnog

1 sheet of gelatin

Grated dark chocolate

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 120°C.

Separate the egg whites from the yolks and beat the egg whites with the vanilla sugar until stiff.

Beat the yolks with the sugar and 6 tablespoons hot water until thick. Add the flour, walnuts and cocoa and mix gently.

Pour the mixture into a springform pan (24 cm) lined with baking paper.

Bake the pie crust for about 1 hour until firm to the touch.

Then turn it upside down, place it on a wire rack and let it cool.

Whip the whipped cream with two tablespoons of powdered sugar and then fold in 100 ml of eggnog.

Halve the cake base and spread about three quarters of the cream mixture on the first part. Cover with the second circle and spread the sides and top with whipped cream.

Sprinkle the sides with the grated chocolate, place the remaining whipped cream in a piping bag and pipe rosettes onto the cake.

Soak the gelatine in cold water, then heat until melted and add the remaining eggnog. Give the mixture a good stir, pour it over the cake and let it cool completely.

Bake a poppy seed cake with eggnog for Easter

This easy and delicious poppy seed cake has a tender filling of custard and liqueur.

Preparation: 20 minutes

Baking time: 35 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients for the base:

250 g Butter

100 grams of sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

4 Owner

250 g all-purpose flour

1/2 Backpulver

50 g ground poppy seeds

Ingredients for the filling:

375 ml milk

1 packet of vanilla pudding powder

2 tbsp powdered sugar

125 ml eggnog

whipped cream for decoration

75 ml eggnog for decoration

Preparation: