With all the many exotic and unusual dessert recipes, a German classic is sure to come in handy. The Frankfurter Kranz is a wonderful example of how typical German delicacies are always a great idea. Would you like to serve it to your family or friends? Try our recipe!

Original Frankfurt wreath recipe

The beautiful wreath shape combined with the delicious vanilla cream, candied cherries and brittle result in a dessert that not only tastes great, but is also pleasing to the eye. There is also a variant for a Frankfurt wreath made of tin, but we prefer the classic.

These are the necessary ingredients:

For the biscuit base:

4 Owner

4 tbsp cold water

200 grams of sugar

80 g cornstarch

120 grams of flour

1 TL Backpulver

For the vanilla cream:

500ml milk

1 Pck. Vanillepuddingpulver

250 g butter, room temperature

50 grams of sugar

To decorate:

1 glass of sour jelly (e.g. from sour cherries)

1 pc. Crispy

candied cherries

Frankfurter Kranz Original Recipe – That’s how it’s done

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees (180 degrees convection) and grease and flour a 26 cm (10 inch) loaf tin.

Prepare the dough:

Separate the eggs.

First, beat the egg whites with the water until fluffy.

Gradually pour in the sugar while stirring.

Stir in the egg yolks.

Mix the dry ingredients.

Add, tablespoon at a time, to the wet mixture while stirring.

Spread the batter in the mold.

Bake the dough for the Frankfurter Kranz for about 25 minutes.

How to make the cream:

Prepare a pudding as usual from milk, sugar and pudding powder.

Let it cool, but stir regularly to avoid a skin forming.

Beat the butter until creamy.

Fold the butter into the room-temperature pudding one tablespoon at a time.

Layer and decorate the cake: