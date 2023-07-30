Baked chicken with potatoes, carrots and couscous | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the chicken:

Rub chicken with oil and salt, pepper and paprika powder. Place in a roaster or Roman pot.

Peel the carrots, quarter the shallots and tomatoes. Arrange the plums, bay leaves, garlic and thyme around the chicken in the roasting pan. Pour some agave syrup over the vegetables.

Fill the roasting pan with red wine and chicken stock so that the chickens are half covered. Cook with the lid closed for 2 hours at 200 degrees (top/bottom heat).

Peel the potatoes and after 2 hours place them on the chickens in the roaster. Simmer for another 45 minutes with the lid closed.

Remove the potatoes and some carrots from the roaster and place in a casserole dish. Remove and add the chickens as well. Slightly grill the meat in the oven until it has the desired browning.

Take the tomatoes, shallots and plums out of the roaster and puree them in a saucepan together with the gravy. Strain through a sieve. Season the sauce with crème fraîche.

Ingredients for the couscous:

Put the couscous, some salt and raisins in a bowl. Pour the same amount of boiling water over it and let it swell. Serve garnished with chopped parsley.

Ingredients for the salad:

Wash and dry the lettuce and tear into bite-sized pieces. Mix the remaining ingredients into a dressing. Toss the salad in a bowl with the dressing.

Arrange chicken on plates and serve with potatoes, carrots, couscous and salad.

