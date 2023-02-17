Baked Stuffed Caprese Tomatoes. Only 150 calories!

Do you love tomatoes and are you always looking for new recipes to experiment with? Here’s how to cook delicious caprese tomatoes, perfect even if you’re on a diet, because they contain only 150 calories.

Ingredients:

To make the tomatoes with the caprese filling, you will need:

100 grams of stretched curd cheese (scamorza is fine, better if smoked)

30 grams of breadcrumbs

3 large red tomatoes

Fresh basil leaves (you’ll need some to decorate the dish before serving)

A little dried oregano

To taste extra virgin olive oil

Fine cooking salt to taste.

Prepare the tomatoes

Take the three tomatoes and rinse them. With a kitchen knife, divide the tomatoes into two identical parts, and using a spoon, remove the pulp and seeds.

Cut the contents of each tomato into chunks (trying as much as possible to avoid liquid and seeds) and after placing it in a bowl, crush it a little to let the vegetation liquid come out.

Making the stuffing

Season the tomato pulp with a little fine cooking salt, a little dried oregano, a little extra virgin olive oil and a few basil leaves, already washed and chopped by hand.

Mix everything well and add the breadcrumbs.

Using the knife, cut the cheese into small pieces and add it to the mixture, mixing well.

Stuff the tomatoes

Take a part of the filling and insert it into the tomato halves. Repeat the steps until you run out of tomatoes and stuffing.

Baking in the oven and serving on the table

Arrange your stuffed tomatoes on a baking tray covered with baking paper and cook in a preheated oven at a temperature of 180°C for 30-35 minutes or until a golden crust has formed on the surface.

When your tomatoes are ready, remove them from the oven and transfer them onto a serving platter. Decorate with a few basil leaves

and serve on the table.

Enjoy your meal!