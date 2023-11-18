Baker is closed? You can prepare these rolls the day before

Fresh bread rolls in the morning are a real treat. However, getting to the bakery in the morning can take a while and be tedious due to long queues – or the bakery may even be closed. A simple recipe can help.

In hectic everyday life there is often no time for a hearty breakfast. Still, who doesn’t enjoy the smell of freshly baked bread rolls in the morning? But the way to the bakery often involves a long journey and long queues in front of the shop. A simple and time-saving solution is to prepare breakfast yourself.

So that you only have to put a baking pan in the oven in the morning and adjust the temperature, you can prepare the dough in the evening. This works particularly well with this tried and tested recipe.

You will need the following ingredients for five to six rolls

250 grams of flour (wheat or spelled flour) 150 milliliters of lukewarm water half a cube (corresponds to approximately 21 grams) fresh yeast or a bag (7 grams) of dry yeast a teaspoon of salt half a teaspoon of sugar 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil baking pan (approximately a loaf pan) or baking tray

Tipp: If you prefer to prepare the rolls with wholemeal flour, we recommend adding around 175 milliliters of water instead of 150 and using a little more yeast, a maximum of three quarters of a cube.

This is how the quick rolls are made:

Dissolve fresh yeast in water or add dry yeast to the flour. Put all the ingredients in a small mixing bowl and knead until the dough comes away from the edge of the bowl and forms an elastic, no longer sticky ball. If the dough is very soft, add a little more flour. Depending on the size of the rolls you want, form four to five balls of dough and roll them in flour. Place slightly apart in a greased and floured baking pan that fits in your fridge and refrigerate overnight. If you have enough space in the fridge or the outside temperature is around five to ten degrees, you can also put the rolls on a baking tray and then cool them. The next morning, take the rolls out of the fridge or bring them in from outside. They should have increased in volume significantly overnight. If they touch each other or have grown together a little, that’s not a problem. If desired, cut the rolls a little to give them a nicer shape. Put the baking tin or baking tray in the cold oven, set the temperature to 210 degrees top and bottom heat and bake until golden brown, depending on the size of the rolls and the heating time, for around 20-30 minutes.

Tipp: For particularly crispy rolls, we recommend putting a heat-resistant bowl of water in the oven or using a spray bottle to provide some humidity in the oven.

Freeze the dough pieces and bake them in the morning

It’s even less work if you’ve already prepared your favorite dough for the breakfast sandwiches. This way you can make a larger amount of dough and freeze the rolls you don’t need.

To do this, place the pieces of dough on a suitable surface in the freezer and freeze for about two hours. The frozen pieces of dough can then be placed in a large screw-top jar, a can or a freezer bag to save space.

On Saturday evening, take the desired amount out of the freezer and let it thaw and rise a little in the fridge overnight for at least eight hours. In the morning, put the rolls in the still cold oven as described above and set the desired temperature.

If you are using another recipe that specifies baking time for a preheated oven, leave the rolls in the oven for about five minutes longer. Since the heating time of the oven can vary, it is recommended to check the baking time shortly after the end of the regular baking time. The sweet milk rolls can also be prepared accordingly and frozen.

Share this: Facebook

X

