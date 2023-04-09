From our correspondent

FRONTE DI BAKHMUT — Two days ago a drone Lancet russo he looked out from the gray clouds and fired two rockets aiming at the iron masses that his sensors had identified camouflaged among the rows of trees along the fields that were no longer cultivated. «They were accurate shots, they just missed usshrapnel could have caused serious damage,” exclaims Yura Damianek, who is 27 and since the end of February 2022 has been commanding one of the old Russian T-72s that still make up the bulk of Ukrainian armored units. including its 10th Tank Brigade.

The holes in the turret Showing the barrel of the cannon near the turret, Yura touches two or three holes with the palm of his hand and smiles. "No problem, we already used it a few hours ago in the sector entrusted to us here north of Bakhmut and it fired like new," he says. But Damianek and his tankmen have very different thoughts: after nine months of siege, the city that has become the symbol of tug-of-war for Donbass seems about to fall. «It is true what the media say quoting the NATO intelligence services, the Russians have advanced a lot in the last few days in the center of Bakhmut and our supply routes have become more fragile. But the General Staff knows its stuff. We believe he will continue to call on soldiers to hold on in the western urban area to eliminate the maximum number of Russian soldiers and keep their attention focused while we are preparing our next offensive. However, when it becomes too onerous, and our men risk being surrounded, they will receive the order to fall back».

Great War and future conflicts Listening to them, the words of a team of Anglo-American experts, met a few days ago in Kiev, come to mind, according to whom the parallels that we journalists draw between the trenches that mark the positions in the Donbass and those on the battlefields are certainly suggestive. of the First World War, but do not reflect the essence of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. "This is already the war of the future, made up of drones and satellite communications, marked by the speed of innovation and certainly not by the slowness of the trenches. A century ago, armies moved like old giants, but here everything is rapid, in constant evolution, as if it were an open-air laboratory. The two sides examine each other and keep adjusting and reinventing their respective strategies. Until recently, our NATO military academies still studied on the models of the Yom Kippur war fought by Arabs and Israelis in 1973. From now on it will be the Russian-Ukrainian one and lay down the law", argued Hew Strachan of Saint Andrews, among others. university. And in fact the tank crews of the Tenth Brigade do not move tracks without their drones, guided by satellite links guaranteed by Starlink, signaling enemy units and their movements. «We have tanks, but we have almost never engaged in direct clashes with enemy tanks. The Russians generally use their tanks as self-propelled guns, burying them in the ground, or protecting them with logs and concrete. The most effective weapons which we use in both armies are drones equipped with rockets and anti-tank missiles supplied to the infantry».

Wounded by a patrol Damianek himself was seriously injured last year in the countryside east of Bakhmut by shots fired by a patrol of Russian infantry. «It was the late afternoon of October 3rd. A difficult, foggy day, we had accomplished little and were slowly retreating, when the first Fagot hit us in the flank. Fagots are anti-tank missiles that date back to the arsenals of the Soviet Union, old but still effective, especially against our tanks that belong to the same era. We were confused by the crash of the explosion that had damaged our eardrums, bruised from tossing around in the cockpit, but we tried to shoot anyway, since the aiming mechanisms still worked. But six seconds later it arrived the second blast, which ignited the fuel. We managed to jump out, but then we all stayed in the hospital for over three months».

Rusty old wagons Since then, the complaints against these “sons of the last century” wagons have only increased. Narrow, ferrous cabins made dangerous by rusty edges. «Our T-72s were built in the early 1980s, they come from the Polish and Czech Republic arsenals. The latest improvements date back to two decades ago. The Russians also use them, but theirs were modified in 2020-21, so they have thicker armor on the front and turrets; their engines are more powerful, over 1,000 horsepower compared to our 760s, as a result they are also faster».