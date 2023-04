BAKU — Instead, as expected, I’m back there Red Bull. Sergio Perez first of six wins sprint race of the season a Baku. The Mexican demonstrates how the blue, on the race pace, has more than the Ferrari. And when it activates the movable wing on the straight, it flies. And that’s exactly what happened when Checo, who started second, overtook Ferrari by halfway through the race Charles Leclerc who is in the lead after the mini qualifying.

Leclerc in pole a Baku

…